Siân Heder's CODA—an acronym for "child of deaf adults"—yearns for its audience to understand that deafness, with all its challenges, is no impediment to a healthy, functioning, happy life.

Emilia Jones appears in CODA by Siân Heder, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute .)

Sundance 2021: Siân Heder's CODA Has a Message for You

