Single Girl, Married Girl work with renowned harpist Mary Lattimore to create a captivating emotional soundscape on “Scared to Move”. Beguiling melodies are made through lush instrumentation, palpably simulating a fear of moving on before Chelsey Coy’s rich vocals even take center stage. It’s a bittersweet sort of beauty from the folk-rock outfit, captured perfectly by animator Ryan Anderson in their new music video. Anderson’s rich, ethereal coloring makes his atmospheres pop—his cinematic shots providing a fitting backdrop to this dreamy, meditative song.

Single Girl, Married Girl tell PopMatters, “We had become big fans of Ryan’s work, and just felt his style and sensibilities were a perfect match for our song, which is on the lush and atmospheric side, and ethereal. The piece he created is everything we hoped for: visually arresting, transportive, meditative, hypnotic. It’s gorgeous. The different scenarios depicted are both quirky and alluring, almost lonesome. We could not have envisioned a better backdrop to this heavy emotional journey and physical connection we’re attempting to convey in the song’s lyrics.”

“Scared to Move” features on Single Girl, Married Girl’s latest album, Three Generations of Leaving, that’s out now.