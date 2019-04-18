Siskiyou Contemplates "Unreal Erections /// Severed Heads" (premiere)
Colin Huebert (formerly of the Great Lake Swimmers and now of Siskiyou) offers brilliant, noisy and forward-thinking song from upcoming LP, Not Somewhere.
Siskiyou is the project of singer-songwriter Colin Huebert (formerly of The Great Lake Swimmers), who received strong acclaim for past releases such as the 2015 Polaris Prize nominee Nervous and 2011's Keep Away The Dead. Not Somewhere is Siskiyou's fourth album for Constellation and it clearly demonstrates Huebert's talent in crafting singularly art-damaged folk music. The record arrives 17 May via the Constellation imprint and can be pre-ordered now.
Huebert gives us a taste of the aforementioned distressed folk music via the single, "Unreal Erections /// Severed Heads" which is either meditation of Prufrockian diatribe, a collage of images culled from life in the era of un-reality, where we're not quite sure if we're living in the future or if there is a future at all. Huebert's subtle but consistent vocal performance sell the tune while the lyrics keep us returning, attempting to unravel their deep mysteries and the all-too-familiar truths of their observations.