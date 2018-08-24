Sleepless Nights Get T.Rex-ish With "Kids on Drugs" (premiere)
Canada's Sleepless Nights offer a new single, "Kids on Drugs", that could be the easy-to-sing hit of the late summer.
Halifax, Nova Scotia band Sleepless Nights' latest single, "Kids on Drugs", hits listeners right in the soul of their inner ear with an unforgettable hook, relentlessly fuzzed-out and fuzzed-up instrumentation and a sense that the 1970s and 1980s are both alive, well and living deep in the latter days of 2018.
Speaking about the video, the outfit's AA Wallace says, "Filtered through the listicle apocalypse of the cell phone parent era, it reimagines the '80s classic Innerspace for a post vaporwave dystopia."
It's a return of sorts for the band, which ended a prolonged hiatus in 2016 with sessions in Toronto, where the outfit tracked some songs penned toward the end of its initial run. Those sessions resulted in an EP titled Keith Hamilton. Following a tour in support of the record, Wallace hung around the East Coast for a few days to record "Kids on Drugs" at New Scotland yard with Joel Plaskett producing and adding a variety of instruments and backing vocals while Jordan Murphy of Walrus provided drums.