Music

Sly5thAve's 'What It Is' Is Sleek, Soulful, and a Good Time

Adriane Pontecorvo
08 Oct 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Tru Thoughts via Bandcamp

What It Is, the new album from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Quantic collaborator Sly5thAve, represents a triumph of musicianship over genre conventions.

What It Is
Sly5thAve

Tru Thoughts

18 September 2020

What It Is, the new album from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Quantic collaborator Sly5thAve, represents a triumph of musicianship over genre conventions. Sylvester Uzoma Onyejiaka II's second LP is sleek, polished, and luscious, a gentle display of finesse that pulls from jazz, hip-hop, and electrosoul to build a well-balanced soundscape. A tight-knit crew of longtime collaborators bring smooth vocals and flowing raps to the table, an extra layer of warmth and fluid motion that makes the listening experience even more engaging.

An atmospheric opening, "Boulevards", features the dreamy vocals of indie soul singer Denitia in the first of her four features on the album, laid back over a steadily building mix of low synths, layered beats, distant guitar, and Onyejiaka's virtuosic horns. The track flows seamlessly into "Consequence", which sees those layers solidify into a flute-accentuated core. Halfway through the tune, they unwind once more and dissolve. The sax rises to a freeform fever pitch, an early show of pure skill that sets the bar high for the rest of the album.

As high a priority for the album as skill is variety. The title track delivers on this, an indulgent pop song with a slight Stevie Wonder feel that foregrounds the fresh talent of rapper Scienze and, near the end of the track, singer Lexus musing on weed, sex, and the good life at a mellow pace. Harsher electronics add an edge to "C-Side", which sees Denitia return, stark, and smoldering as her voice flows over and through the cyber vibes. Rapper and singer Sene croons his way through melancholy "Daddy Warbucks" in satisfying contrast to the song's vigorous percussion.

An orchestral interlude introduces "Expatria", a stretched-out, trap-touched piece with Grammy nominee Thalma de Freitas on impassioned vocals. The following track, "The Night", is another piece of smooth, soulful pop, Melissa McMillan's voice breathtakingly sensual within a quiet storm of jazzy sounds. A spacy interlude leads into another dulcet Denitia ballad, "Right Here", followed quickly by "More or Less". Here, rapper Marlon Craft slings what are easily the album's quickest verses, and Onyejiaka takes the opportunity to add some fire of his own in the form of a brief, fantastic sax solo. After one more interlude, the album closes as it opens: with Denitia drifting like a mist over wistful instrumentals for the finale "With You".

At the crossroads of straightforward pop and intense musicianship, What It Is sits comfortably, innovating without taking listeners past the point of having a good time -- a move that not all good artists have the sense to make. Sly5thAve, though, has both the wisdom of a seasoned producer and an unstoppable enthusiasm for new sounds. That makes for great vibes, plainly stated, and one palpable in everything from Onyejiaka's full instrumental foundations, his electrifying sax solos, and his collaborators' buoyant vocals. This is an album that, for the care taken in its crafting, is easy to enjoy, to listen to straight through and over and over, another promising release from an artist with a knack for both style and substance.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jazz hip-hop jazz fusion electrojazz electrosoul r&b tru thoughts music review sly5thave
7

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site. We will launch a subscription program soon.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Featured: Top of Home Page

Donate to PopMatters

PopMatters is moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.

Music

The Lone Bellow's Socially-Distant Cow Field Show (photos)

The Lone Bellow's live performance was a pleasurable distraction in the middle of a pandemic. But I had forgotten how to attend a ticketed concert.

Film

The Threat of Violence in George Marshall's Western Comedy, 'Destry Rides Again'

George Marshall's western spoof, Destry Rides Again, has a serious central premise; can society function without the threat of violence?

Music

Sly5thAve's 'What It Is' Is Sleek, Soulful, and a Good Time

What It Is, the new album from multi-instrumentalist, producer, and Quantic collaborator Sly5thAve, represents a triumph of musicianship over genre conventions.

Music

Tallah Revive Those Familiar Nu-Metal Blues with 'Matriphagy'

Though marvelous at executing their musical ideas on Matriphagy, nu-metal's Tallah sacrifice creativity for fidelity.

Music

Budokan Boys Ruminate on Loss with 'So Broken Up About You Dying'

The third album by the impossible-to-categorize no-wave duo Budokan Boys is a meditation on death filled with songs that are both strange and strangely moving.

Music

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor Celebrate Independent Women on "La Niña Grande" (premiere)

Thornato and Paulina Sotomayor celebrate independent women on their new tropical dance single, "La Niña Grande".

Music

Rick Shea Walks Us Through Perilous Times With "The World's Gone Crazy" (premiere)

California singer-songwriter Rick Shea, whose credits include stints with Dave Alvin and Chris Gaffney delivers a dispatch on life of this most trying of years, 2020.

Music

Eddie Van Halen Inspired a Generation of Guitar Dreamers

Thank you for your life, Eddie Van Halen. Long live the music, the joy, and all the little dreamers you inspired.

Music

Touché Amoré's 'Lament' Subtly Reinvents the Past

Touché Amoré's Lament doesn't push the band's sound in new directions. Instead, it builds on what the Los Angeles post-hardcore band do so well already.

Music

Mipso Keep Time on Their Side As a String Band on the Run (interview + premiere)

Mipso present a new music video that shows signs of perseverance and determination that they possess as versatile and accomplished musicians ready to release the fifth album in their nine-year career.

Television

Jules Dassin Versus Mark Hellinger and 'The Naked City'

Producer Mark Hellinger may have committed the biggest crime in the filming of Jules Dassin's classic film-noir, 'The Naked City'.

Music

The 10 Best John Lennon Solo Songs

The 10 Best Snippets from the Solo Sonic Psychology of John Winston Ono Lennon.

Music

Bob Mould Goes Back to the 1980s for the Sound of 'Blue Hearts'

This year looks a lot like 1984 to Bob Mould and he is most definitely, not happy. Not happy at all. His guitar sounds like it's on fire.

Film

Kamala Harris' 2020 VP Run Evokes Rod Lurie's 2000 'The Contender'

Like The Contender's Laine Hanson 20 years prior, US Democratic Party Vice-President choice, Kamala Harris, cuts the oxygen feeding the US political climate's raging sexism.

Music

Ryan Martin Celebrates Life's Immediacy in "I Just Wanna Die" (premiere)

Drawing on inspiration from Gillian Welch, Ryan Martin delivers a song that taps into classic country-rock of the early 1970s. "You can certainly dance to it," he says.

Music

The Replacements' 'Pleased to Meet Me' Gets a Deluxe Edition

One of the best rock bands of the 1980s, the Replacements show what alternative rock was all about on Pleased to Meet Me.

Music

'Melanie C' is Ready to Be Herself

On her self-titled eighth solo album, Melanie C is finally ready to shatter the illusion and to form her true self among the pieces.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.