Sola Rosa and Thandi Phoenix Are Onto "Something Good" with Their Soulful New Single

Sarah Zupko
02 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

New Zealand dance producer Sola Rosa teams with rising soul singer Thandi Phoenix for the upbeat, discofied, joyful, and positive "Something Good".

New Zealand dance producer Sola Rosa, aka Andrew Spraggon, returns with a new album, Chasing the Sun, on 25th September via Way Up Recordings. The project has been a collaborative one as Sola Rosa teamed with a number of vocalists for his latest, including up-and-coming soul singer, Thandi Phoenix, a woman with an extraordinarily powerful voice. Phoenix headlines the new single, "Something Good", as well as earlier single "Shine On". "Something Good" is an upbeat and joyful song with a killer chorus and discofied beats that urges listeners to "embrace the mood" because "we're on to something good". More like something great.

thandi phoenix electrosoul dance r&b soul sola rosa


