Music

Sotto Voce's 'Your Husband, the Governor' Is Beautifully Twisted DIY Indie Folk-rock

Chris Ingalls
01 Oct 2020

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Gabos releases another odd, gorgeous home studio recording under the moniker Sotto Voce.

Your Husband, the Governor
Sotto Voce

Independent

2 October 2020

For an album recorded entirely on a USB microphone in various Brooklyn apartments, Sotto Voce's Your Husband, the Governor sounds, at least at the very beginning, exactly how you might expect it to: with rough-hewn, folky acoustic guitar, full-throated lead vocals, and exquisite harmonies. The brief two-minute opening song, "Storrs, CT", sets a lovely, intimate scene, and if the whole album sounded like that, it would still be a wonderful experience, sort of a 21st-century take on the late Nick Drake.

Fortunately, the Pittsburgh-raised and Brooklyn-based Ryan Gabos – who uses the moniker Sotto Voce – is a man of many talents. Playing all the instruments himself (as he did on his previous album, last year's Safety), Gabos often uses a full-band sound throughout the album. The second track, "Document", begins with aloof acoustic fingerpicking and skewed lyrics about teenage misadventures ("Prom dates, sipping on their phosphates / Limousine is late, mother's pissed"). But eventually, multi-tracked electric guitars, drums, and bass crash down, and before you know it, you're in the middle of Gabos' one-person garage band. The instruments mesh in the way the best guitar-led outfits do. What's unique about Gabos' sound is that he can accomplish simple, head-bobbing riffs and beats but can also incorporate a variety of other styles that are more subtle and complex.

Take "Mooring", for example. The song begins with a quiet, almost prog-rock intro, leading to an odd-metered drum pattern before Gabos begins singing in a soulful croon that occasionally dips into a falsetto and even throwing in some indulgent electric guitar riffs for good measure. Your Husband, the Governor – an album Gabos describes in the liner notes as "about a breakup and death, not sure in which order" – is full of these seemingly out-of-place musical moments that click due to Gabos' assured hand as a writer and performer. The lyrics can be hard to decipher but are endlessly entertaining, especially when he describes a mundane situation in an almost postmodern fashion. "What a mess / Fresh out of my train coma / I'll not confess what's going on up in here / Feeling out of place, and my stomach is bare," he sings on the winsome, breezy "Death Rattlin".

Gabos is at his best when he takes a song like "Death Rattlin'" and then surprises the listener with "The Vows Section", which veers between quiet, almost jazzy instrumental calm and psychedelic, Flaming Lips-level weirdness. Without the burdens of studio time or the schedules of other musicians, Gabos can truly explore the depths of his compositions, as he does throughoutYour Husband, the Governor.

While the psychedelia and oddball experimental nature of much of this album certainly add to the variety and enjoyment level, it's often the quieter, more introspective moments that pack the greatest punch. On "Pretty Pleas", Gabos accompanies himself only on acoustic guitar, and the result is striking. The same instrumentation shows up on "The Shaky Signature of a DNR", with some additional electric guitar coming in and out of the mix to provide a chillingly beautiful atmosphere. It's a mix of prog, folk, and indie rock brings that's difficult to find anywhere else.

Your Husband, the Governor ends as eloquently as it begins with the bluntly named but beautifully executed "Up Yours". A gentle kiss of a song, the lazy tempo glides along and provides the perfect close to an album where Ryan Gabos leads listeners on a strange, multifaceted journey. Fans of his previous work will feel right at home on this often stunning album, but will also be pleasantly surprised at much he continues to grow.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk bedroom pop experimental pop indie rock music review sotto voce
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
By the Book

Jack Halberstam's 'Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire' (excerpt)

Enjoy this excerpt of Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire, wherein Jack Halberstam offers an alternative history of sexuality by tracing the ways in which wildness has been associated with queerness and queer bodies throughout the 20th century.

Jack Halberstam
Music

Sotto Voce's 'Your Husband, the Governor' Is Beautifully Twisted DIY Indie Folk-rock

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Gabos releases another odd, gorgeous home studio recording under the moniker Sotto Voce.

Music

Numün's 'voyage au soleil' Is a Trippy, Ambient Ride and Ambitious Debut

Eclectic instrumental trio numün combine a wealth of influences to create a vibe that's both spacey and earthy on voyage au soleil.

Music

L7's 'Smell the Magic' Is 30 and Packs a Feminist Punch

Abortion is under threat again, and there's a sex offender in the Oval Office. A fitting time, in short, to crank up the righteously angry vocals of feminist hard rock heavy hitters like L7.

Books

Can Queer Studies Rescue American Universities?

Matt Brim's Poor Queer Studies underscores the impact of poorer disciplines and institutions, which often do more to translate and apply transformative intellectual ideas in the world than do their ivory-tower counterparts.

Music

Jim White Offers a "Smart Ass Reply" (premiere)

Jesus and Alice Cooper are tighter than you think, but a young Jim White was taught to treat them as polar opposites. Then an eight-track saved his soul and maybe his life.

Music

Ed Harcourt Paints From 'Monochrome to Colour'

British musician Ed Harcourt's instrumental music is full of turbulent swells and swirls that somehow maintain a dignified beauty on Monochrome to Colour.

Music

West London's WheelUP Merges Broken Beat and Hip-Hop on "Stay For Long" (premiere)

West London producer WheelUP reached across the pond to Brint Story to bring some rapid-fire American hip-hop to his broken beat revival on "Stay For Long".

Music

PM Picks Playlist 4: Stellie, The Brooks, Maude La​tour

Today's playlist features the premiere of Stellie's "Colours", some top-class funk from the Brooks, Berne's eco-conscious electropop, clever indie-pop from Maude Latour, Jaguar Jonze rocking the mic, and Meresha's "alien pop".

Culture

Plattetopia: The Prefabrication of Utopia in East Berlin

With the fall of the Berlin Wall came the licence to take a wrecking ball to its nightmare of repression. But there began the unwritten violence of Die Wende, the peaceful revolution that hides the Oedipal violence of one order killing another.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Electrosoul's Flõstate Find "Home Ground" on Stunning Song (premiere)

Flõstate are an electrosoul duo comprised of producer MKSTN and singer-songwriter Avery Florence that create a mesmerizing downtempo number with "Home Ground".

Music

Orchestra Baobab Celebrate 50 Years with Vinyl of '​Specialist in All Styles'

As Orchestra Baobab turn 50, their comeback album Specialist in All Styles gets a vinyl reissue.

Music

Hot Chip Stay Up for 'Late Night Tales'

Hot Chip's contribution to the perennial compilation project Late Night Tales is a mixed bag, but its high points are consistent with the band's excellence.

Music

The Budos Band Call for Action on "The Wrangler" (premiere)

The Budos Band call on their fans for action with the powerful new track "The Wrangler" that falls somewhere between '60s spy thriller soundtrack and '70s Ethiojazz.

Music

Creature Comfort's "Woke Up Drunk" Ruminates on Our Second-Guesses (premiere)

A deep reflection on breaking up, Nashville indie rock/Americana outfit Creature Comfort's "Woke Up Drunk" is the most personal track from their new album, Home Team.

Books

For Don DeLillo, 'The Silence' Is Deafening

In Don DeLillo's latest novel, The Silence, it is much like our post-pandemic life -- everything changed but nothing happened. Are we listening?

Music

Brett Newski Plays Slacker Prankster on "What Are You Smoking?" (premiere)

Is social distancing something we've been doing, unwittingly, all along? Brett Newski pulls some pranks, raises some questions in "What Are You Smoking?".


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.