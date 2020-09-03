Speaker Face Marry Hustle and Float With "Work Friends" (premiere)
The Fretless' Trent Freeman and Eric Wright team with Ruby Randall for a deeply meditative single, "Work Friends", about the personal and public faces we wear.
Based in Toronto, Ontario Canada, Speaker Face feature members of the JUNO award-winning band the Fretless (Trent Freeman, Eric Wright) and marry classic, organic sounds with electronics for a combination that is simply otherworldly. The pair are joined by Ruby Randall.
This combination is on display via the group's new track, "Work Friends", a meditation on our public and private selves, a somewhat elliptical statement buoyed by a simple hook that creates a deeply meditative atmosphere. It is equal parts realization and prayer, a glimpse into the anonymity that comes with joining the masses.
Freeman says, "'Work Friends' speaks to the masks we wear in the workplace. Forced relationships playing out in environments unnaturally curated to make us our most productive. This track is a covert dance party for the freak hiding behind a tightly buttoned shirt and uncomfortable shoes. It reminds us of the people that know us deeper than our job.
"When thinking of how to capture the feeling of this track visually, I wanted to have a mixture of hustle and float" he adds. "My neighbor's bee colonies caught my attention one day and I was thrilled with what I had captured. I was struck by how even these hilariously hard-working creatures seem to have many intimate one-on-one interactions."
As for the video, he made a visualization that contrasted to worlds: "I paired this footage with some images of the band to contrast the frenzied work forces. Ironically, the members of Speaker Face are also work friends, however the intimacy of that working relationship is second to none!"
Speaker Face's new LP Crescent is out 9 October.