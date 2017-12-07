Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Spider Rockets - "Sick" (video) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
3h

Spider Rockets share the new track "Sick", which bears the grit and grim of the New York/New Jersey clubs the quartet cut its teeth in.

Spider Rockets may be one of the loudest, most energetic bands around the moment. With vocalists Helena Cos' unmistakable growl at the forefront, alongside guitarist Johnny Nap's hook-laden riffs, the quartet is as much about the infectious sounds of AC/DC and Judas Priest as it is the most memorable, gut-punching moments of acts such as L7.

"Sick" is one of several tracks bears the grit and grim of the New York/New Jersey clubs the quartet cut its teeth in. It's the sound of a band that knows that there's a deep connection between beats per minute and beers sold. These quick and memorable bursts of musical power give the listener a reason to return. And, in the case of sick, Cos' delivery of a delicious kiss-off sells the whole thing.

Related Articles Around the Web
hard rock heavy metal rock premiere spider rockets
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017 ex eye
Music

The Best Pop Albums of 2017

In a year when your favorite long-dormant musical act finally released new material after a multi-year hiatus, only a precious few releases -- from voices old and new -- were truly able to capture the pop culture zeitgeist. These are those albums.

What is pop music in the year 2017? Honestly, even pop music itself was unsure how to answer that question.

Keep reading... Show less
pop house of feelings dune rats jessie ware miami horror lany mack keane !!! amelia airhorn lorde st. vincent dan auerbach nightshifters white sea jens lekman kesha best of 2017 best music of 2017
Music

Freedom As the World Falls: An Interview with ROPE SECT

PopMatters delves into the psyche of one of underground music's most fascinating new bands—ROPE SECT.

"How terrible this darkness was, how bewildering, and yet mysteriously beautiful." – Stefan Zweig

This year marked the emergence of a clandestine German act known as ROPE SECT. PopMatters has been bewitched by their music all year long—a catchy, lively, yet atmospherically portentous sound that will appeal to fans of metal, rock, post-punk, goth, and darkwave alike. So much so that we had to contact the band, whose members wish to remain anonymous, to find out more about what's going on behind their mortuary drape.

Keep reading... Show less
rope sect rock post-punk interview gothic rock
Books

John Hodgman's 'Vacationland' Is Worth the Trip

Hodgman makes no secret that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. But his humor sure helps in these times.

Non-fiction books by contemporary actor/writer/comedian types have been all the rage for the past several years. Tina Fey, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Nick Offerman and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the celebrity humorists who've translated their unique comedic gifts into bestsellers. For his part, John Hodgman has already written a handful of books such as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require that have focused mostly on "fake facts" (the satirical bent of which was no doubt inspired by his earlier gig as a contributing writer on The Daily Show).

Keep reading... Show less
vacationland humor memoir comedy john hodgman vacationland: true stories from painful beaches
7
Film

Paul Thomas Anderson Tailors a Masterpiece in ‘Phantom Thread’

J.R. Kinnard
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread (2017) (IMDB)

Not a single frame of Anderson's latest drama fails to mesmerize with romance, suspense, and interpersonal politics coalescing into something wholly unforgettable.

There are so many delicate, intertwining threads connecting the latest drama from auteur filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that pulling just one might cause the entire structure to unravel. Compared to Anderson's more audacious masterpieces -- Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and There Will Be Blood (2007) -- Phantom Thread is a low key affair; a deliberate approach that will likely prevent it from becoming an immediate classic. Given time and reflection, however, this fragile beauty will prove itself powerful and enduring.

Keep reading... Show less
paul thomas anderson daniel day-lewis vicky krieps lesley manville drama period drama film romance london phantom thread
9
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image