Squarepusher Returns with the Frenetic New Track "Nervelevers" (video)
Electronic producer Squarepusher's new album Be Up a Hello releases 31 January via Warp. Hear his latest single "Nervelevers".
Legendary electronic/drum 'n' bass producer Squarepusher has a new album on tap for 31 January, with Be Up a Hello releasing via Warp Records. In many ways, the album is classic Squarepusher with frenetic, nearly spastic beats colliding in heavy contrast to deep bass notes. However, his new music also possesses a menacing sense, as dark themes and sensibilities emerge on multiple tracks, including his latest single, "Nervelevers" and "Vortrack".
Squarepusher heads out on tour on the release date of 31 January, visiting the US and Western Europe (dates below).
TOUR DATES
31st Jan – CTM Festival, Berlin – Germany
14th March – Bangface Weekender, Southport – UK
Thu 9th April – Royale, Boston – USA
Sat 11th April – Brooklyn Steel, NYC – USA
Tue 14th April – SAT, Montreal – Canada
Wed 15th April – Danforth, Toronto – Canada
Thu 16th April – St. Andrews, Detroit – USA
Fri 17th April – Metro, Chicago – USA
Sun 19th April – Bluebird Theater, Denver – USA
Wed 22nd April – Neumos, Seattle – USA
Thu 23rd April – Wonder Ballroom, Portland – USA
Fri 24th April – The Midway, SF – USA
Sat 25th April – 1720, LA – USA
1st May – LEV Festival, Gijon – Spain
8th May – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels – Belgium
9th May – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands
13th May – Brudenell, Leeds – UK
14th May – Concorde2, Brighton – UK
15th May – Roundhouse, London – UK
