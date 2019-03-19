The Stanleys Will Hook Listeners with "Everybody Dance" (premiere)
Australian power poppers, the Stanleys' latest single is accompanied by a hoverboard-centric music video that perfectly captures its fun-loving, infectious nature.
When the Stanleys first hit the Perth scene with their 2017 debut album, the rockers instantly took off as one of Australia's most promising up-and-comers with their penchant for electric, hook-laden power pop. Following an explosive first run Down Under, the Stanleys are gearing up for international ascension. The band does well in revitalizing vintage pop-rock into a more contemporary approach. Such is the case with their latest single, "Everybody Dance", that doesn't quite let go with its initial hook that it sets in motion moments into the track's start.
The Stanleys produce a forward-looking, punchy arrangement that recalls the best of the genre in its heyday while remaining astonishingly fresh. Their music video for the tune is a standout featuring callbacks to the era, as frontman Mark Di Renzo attests. He tells PopMatters, "We were very lucky to work with Aussie award-winning director Johnny Ma on the 'Everybody Dance' clip. I've always loved Roller Derby and the fun side of Japanese anime so when Johnny suggested a modern re-invention of both I fell in love with the idea. Hoverboards, over the top gang wear, jousting sticks and bubblegum pop fierce but fun female warriors. We'd love to see our new sport of 'Hoverboard Jousting' become insanely popular."