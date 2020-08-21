Music

Funky Starwolf Has a "Bad Feeling" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
21 Aug 2020

St. Louis funk-poppers Starwolf release "Bad Feeling" in which dreamy funk and soul vibes abound.

Astro Lobo, the new release from St. Louis outfit Starwolf, was produced by Jason Kingsland (Washed Out, Deerhunter, Band of Horses) and will be available everywhere on 16 October.

In anticipation, the band has just issued "Bad Feeling" from the record, a tune that calls to mind the drippy, dreamy sounds of Chicano Batman as well as the cold but bold sounds of Washed Out and warm, funkified sounds that only Starwolf itself could deliver. Calling upon bass genius Tim Lefebvre (Bowie, Black Crowes et al.) to collaborate probably didn't hurt the soul index here but the lads can clearly create a groove and vibe to lift us to the stars on their own.

We now have something to howl about for the rest of 2020 and its name is Starwolf.

Michael Almereyda's 'Tesla' Imagines Its Man

Faced with the limitations of historical documentation of inventor Nikolai Tesla, director Michael Almereyda and actor Ethan Hawke choose instead to convey his spirit.

Music

The Killers' 'Imploding the Mirage' Promises Dynamite Rock Yet Delivers Tepid Synthpop

Imploding the Mirage marginally reinvents the Killers' sound, but the lyrics problematically redesign archaic ideology, resulting in a regressive album.

Music

Old 97's' 'Twelfth' Is Masterful

The years have fallen quite well upon Old 97's as Twelfth stands out as masterful even among their stacked discography.

Music

Black Marble Meet 'Johnny and Mary' on New Covers EP

On I Must Be Living Twice, Black Marble pleases fans with studio versions of recent live covers of songs by Robert Palmer, Wire, the Field Mice, and Grouper.

Music

Nashville's Brontë Fall Have Finished with School

Folk-pop's Brontë Fall opt for a black leather jacket instead of a wedding dress in their version of Finishing School.

Music

Andrew Cedermark Forges His Unique Path on 'Fort/Da' (premiere + interview)

New Jersey indie rocker Andrew Cedermark was never interested in a career in music. His forthcoming third record Fort/Da shows that "professionalism" is overrated.

Music

Film

"Just Don't Believe Truth" in John Cassavetes' 'Husbands'

The pugnacious characters in Cassavetes' Husbands couch their inauthenticity in bullying. For them, anger is more authentic than placidity, rage more authentic than sadness, cruelty more authentic than kindness.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Teaching Miyazaki's Films in the Time of Pandemic

Miyazaki's powerful worldview speaks to our times in striking ways: the hidden terror of the natural world; the need for truth and compassion; the humanism in the face of adversity.

Music

The Lemon Twigs Amp Up the Glam Rock Obsession on 'Songs for the General Public'

The Lemon Twigs' influences and tastes run deep, and Songs for the General Public shows that they can wrap all these ideas into a beautiful, oddly consistent package.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Is but One Indication of the Return of the Pandemic Monster

Mike Davis' COVID-era update about emerging flu pandemics, The Monster Enters, is concise, disturbing, and valuable.

Music

Raul Malo and the Mavericks Go 'En Español' on Their New Genre-Bending LP

Alt-country veterans the Mavericks mix their Latin heritage with their rock and country roots on En Español.

Music

Eli Winter Comes Into His Own With 'Unbecoming'

Experimental folk guitarist Eli Winter finds new directions to explore on Unbecoming, including expanding into ensemble work.

Music

Americana Music Association to Host Online Panel on Black Equity in Americana

Rev. Sekou, Adia Victoria, and others gather to discuss inclusivity and the future of Black Americans in Americana music. "The task of the artist at a time of monsters is to remind the people that monsters will not have the last word."

Music

Anya Marina Delivers Powerful Rendition of "Can't Nobody Love You" (premiere)

Anya Marina's latest single "Can't Nobody Love You" is a powerful cover of a classic previously recorded by Solomon Burke and the Zombies.

Music

Stephanie Lambring's "Fine" Celebrates Going Against the Grain (premiere)

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Lambring's "Fine" is an empowering Americana anthem that embraces self-drive and independence.

Books

Joe Sacco's 'Paying the Land' Reflects Journalistic Nuance in a Way Other Media Does Not

The insights Joe Sacco shares in his comics journalism offer important lessons in understanding and compassion to readers around the world. No less so with his latest work, the excellent Paying the Land.

