Scott Danbom's Static Diary Gently Rises with "UFO" (premiere)
Ex-Centro-matic artist Scott Danbom releases an atmospheric rock tune ahead of his new project Static Diary's self-titled debut album.
A former member of the celebrated alt-country band Centro-matic, Scott Danbom has spent his years following its disbandment creating new music under the Static Diary moniker. Joined by former bandmate Will Johnson on drums, Danbom is sharing Static Diary single "UFO" with the world ahead of his self-titled debut LP's 27 July release via Goliad Media Group.
The song is an unusually soothing follow-up to the epic, glockenspiel-fueled thrills of lead single "Phrase From Business". It's an adventure in its own way, feeling as ethereal as its name might imply. The casually swaying rock tune is unassumingly infectious, with gorgeous guitar tones that will stick with listeners long after it's over.
"I've always been fascinated with UFO's," Danbom tells PopMatters. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind is my favorite film. This song also reminds me of the kind of songwriting that I fell in love with as a kid. It has never left me and probably never will. The line that comes out of the chorus into the verse is my favorite part of the whole record."