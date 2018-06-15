Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Scott Danbom's Static Diary Gently Rises with "UFO" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
15 Jun 2018
Photo: Jenny VanDivier

Ex-Centro-matic artist Scott Danbom releases an atmospheric rock tune ahead of his new project Static Diary's self-titled debut album.

A former member of the celebrated alt-country band Centro-matic, Scott Danbom has spent his years following its disbandment creating new music under the Static Diary moniker. Joined by former bandmate Will Johnson on drums, Danbom is sharing Static Diary single "UFO" with the world ahead of his self-titled debut LP's 27 July release via Goliad Media Group.

The song is an unusually soothing follow-up to the epic, glockenspiel-fueled thrills of lead single "Phrase From Business". It's an adventure in its own way, feeling as ethereal as its name might imply. The casually swaying rock tune is unassumingly infectious, with gorgeous guitar tones that will stick with listeners long after it's over.

"I've always been fascinated with UFO's," Danbom tells PopMatters. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind is my favorite film. This song also reminds me of the kind of songwriting that I fell in love with as a kid. It has never left me and probably never will. The line that comes out of the chorus into the verse is my favorite part of the whole record."

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock premiere rock static diary centro-matic scott danbom

'Tag' Is Not It

Jeff Tomsic's Tag is a missed opportunity to show that not all masculinity is toxic, even if it refuses to leave the playground.

Film
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image