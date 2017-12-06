Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Staves and yMusic: The Way Is Read

Ian Rushbury
2m
Photo courtesy of Nonesuch Records

A folk-pop trio meets a chamber ensemble. The results? Inconclusive.

There really should be an advisory sticker on this album – "Caution. This album contains quantities of head scratching, modern chamber music in addition to those gorgeous harmonies that you're probably buying it for. You have been warned." Yep, it's a collaboration. We all know by bitter experience that they can be hit and miss, to say the least… we all remember Lulu, don't we? For The Way Is Read, the Staves have teamed up with the New York-based chamber ensemble yMusic and recorded the most middle-class album of 2017. When it's good, it's outstanding. When it's bad it's... well, bad.

The Staves and yMusic

The Way Is Read

(Nonesuch)

Release Date: 24 Nov 2017

The Staves have an enviable back catalogue of beautifully sung, beautifully written folk-pop. They're a kind of English version of the Roches, and that is a good thing. yMusic have toured with Jose Gonzales, Bon Iver and collaborated with Ben Folds. On paper, this record should be stellar, but we only see glimpses of greatness. If we were grading this record on production and instrumental or vocal virtuosity, then it would win more awards than anyone could carry, but it takes more than that. If you're looking for something you could test your new, top-end stereo system, then here you go. If, however, you're looking for a consistent album comprised of something more than well-meaning, but unconvincing compromises, then you should maybe look elsewhere.

The Way Is Read begins with "Hopeless" – a luscious, 104 seconds of twisting, shifting a capella voices – the kind of super-accurate harmonies that only siblings can achieve. Then, the trouble starts. "Take Me Home" resembles an homage to Philip Glass, with the Staves punctuating the arpeggios with wordless "ahs" and "oohs". They do a great job of adding texture, but the piece lurches around in so many directions, the listener loses sight of the melody. "Trouble on My Mind" does a little to redress the balance – the voices are supported by an understated arrangement which gives them a gorgeous framework. Are we back on track? Sadly, "Bladed Stance" pushes the "Philip Glass Lite" button again. It's a thin tune but superbly played, which could also be said of a lot of the material here.

When the two ensembles mesh sympathetically, lovely things happen. "Silent Side" and "All the Times You Prayed" are gorgeous pieces which hint at what this collaboration could have sounded like. The strings curl around the voices and punctuate the melodies with lovely little figures which never throw shade on the tunes. Alas, we then get "Courting Is a Pleasure", which sounds as difficult to play as it is to listen to.

The Way Is Read was made with the best of intentions, but that's what the road to hell is paved with if the old proverb is to be believed. In this case, it's true. Neither party offers their best work here, and the whole project smacks of an uneasy arrangement. A bet that both ensembles stubbornly did not want to lose. It's too angular to be dinner party muzak and too conventional to avant-garde. If this record had been 50% weirder or 50% folkier, it would have been 100% better. It's not a bad album, and some of the pieces are stately and beautiful, but once the smell of lost potential reaches your nostrils, it's hard to focus on anything else.

6
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Hip-Hop of 2017

The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". These are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene.

It's not a stretch to say that hip-hop is one of the fastest moving genres currently, if not the fastest. It never slows down, never stops reaching for the future, but also never forgets its journey. This year saw Atlanta rise to the top of the game with Migos flooding the market, Future dropping back-to-back number one albums, and Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz (to name a few) all dropping hit records. Although trap is still the name of the game, the underground is still experimenting, a boy band is trying to take over the West Coast, and legends return to remind the new class what greatness is by reinventing themselves. The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". In a genre that's so incredibly productive, these are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene. - Chris Thiessen


10. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls (300)

Not since the unimpeachable Black Portland has Young Thug been as vocally experimental as he is on this year's Beautiful Thugger Girls. He begins the album with a twang and ends it with a slurred whine, running the gamut of intonations heard on the radio and then some existing in the universe where only Young Thug songs are played for good measure. Slick production backs the self-examining ("I must've taught myself a million things") and lighthearted ("Give the password – psych!") alike, with neither giving a higher billing than the other. Even with its expected uniqueness, the creator of such avant-garde templates as "Florida Water" and "OMG" gives the album its most radical feature: it's his most tightly-focused yet. - Brian Duricy


9. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy (Columbia)

Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator has had an interesting career. His previous efforts have been spotty, controversial, even offensive -- but always ambitious. Flower Boy finally sees that ambition come to true fruition…or flowering. From the beautiful piano coda on "Where This Flower Blooms" to the shrill Jaws/Psycho-esque intro on "Who Dat Boy", Tyler's production and arrangement chops are in peak form. In stark contrast to his past sarcasm and machismo is the raw emotion shared throughout this album. Tyler allows his loneliness, depression, and most notably, sexual orientation to be expressed so honestly on this album that it completely changes how one evaluates his entire back catalog of lyricism. Whether Flower Boy is viewed as a "coming out" album or just a bunch of expertly crafted bangers and ballads, it warrants multiple listens. - Chris Thiessen


8. Migos - Culture (Quality Control / 300)

In a year when Atlanta-based hip-hop rose to even greater national prominence, several artists released albums ranking among their best work – 2 Chainz's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Future's HNDRXX, Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls, Playboi Carti's self-titled debut, Gucci Mane's Mr. Davis and so on. Migos' Culture is definitely, defiantly their most full-color, sophisticated album. They've taken their wordy, frenetic style of trap-rap and built it into larger-than-life anthems that wield their potent tools of trade –descriptive yet code-like language, a palette of sounds – like a blazing axeman on the biggest of rock stages. Front-loaded with some of the biggest hip-hop singles of the year, Culture gets hazier and deeper as it goes, even when the surface-level subject-matter concentrates on live-for-the-moment fatalism. – Dave Heaton


7. Open Mike Eagle - Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello Music)

"I promise you, I will never fit in your descriptions" Open Mike Eagle says in his hook on "Brick Body Complex." OME is an atypical rapper making atypical music. More whimsical than aggressive, more clever than stylish, more high mids than low bass, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is no exception. In fact, it's one of the more laid back and introspective album's he's ever made. But the themes on the album are firmly within the overarching narrative of hip hop. Brick Body Kids is about the Robert Taylor housing projects in Chicago and the times that Mike spent there with his aunt and cousins. It's about the hard facades people often wear, about the systems of power in America and especially in cities like Chicago, and about coming to terms with loss and devastation that turns one's world upside down. Open Mike Eagle delivers heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking weirdo rap that continues to defy description. - Dan Kok



6. Jay-Z - 4:44 (Roc Nation)

A dozen or so albums into his career, with multiple retirements and comebacks along the way, Jay-Z came through in 2017 with the type of album it would have been hard to predict from him at this point. As much as he's built his career around his own mythology, especially the story of his pre-music years, he's been a generally cagey figure – not wearing his heart on his sleeve. 4:44 is an overt attempt to deviate from that and challenge himself, opening with the self-eviscerating "Kill Jay Z" and on other tracks responding to specific allegations and stories about him. Produced nearly entirely by No I.D. (an artistically rewarding approach, as demonstrated on Vince Staples' Summertime '06 and Common's The Dreamer/The Believer and Nobody's Smiling), the album utilizes a sample-heavy, classic soul-based sound that heightens the feeling of vulnerability and emotional depth, and accentuates the extent to which Jay-Z's more introspective raps reflect on community concerns, not just on his own persona. – Dave Heaton

Music

Nothing But a Good Time: An Interview with Oneohtrix Point Never

Paul Carr
Photo: Warp Records

As a genre-bending electronic artist, Oneohtrix Point Never has never had a challenge quite like a film score before, and for Good Time, he gives it his all, pulling out every trick in his sleeve (and an Iggy Pop collaboration) to land the emotions perfectly.

At it's core, the film Good Time is about one thing: brothers.

Underpinning everything is the relationship between the central protagonists Connie (played by Robert Pattinson) and Nick (played by co-director Ben Safdie) as they both find themselves lost without the reassuring ballast of their sibling. After a botched robbery, and a frenetic run from the police, Nick is arrested, leaving his brother to find the bail money to get him out. What follows are Connie's increasingly frantic attempts to get the money to do what he has always done in his own, often delusional way -- look out for his brother.

Reviews

When One's 'True Sex' Is Discovered in America

The rich portraits Skidmore creates of these trans men can help illuminate not only their lives but also the lives of many other trans people who remain undiscovered and anonymous.

Transgender people have been in the news a lot recently, often in connection with activities that cisgender people take for granted, like using public restrooms, acquiring official identification, competing in sports, or serving in the military. Given the tone of some of the news coverage, you'd think transgender people were a brand-new phenomenon, perhaps a product of our so-called modern liberal society or some kind of made-up thing invented to shock the public on slow news days. Nothing could be further from the truth.

7
Music

Belle & Sebastian: How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 1 EP

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

Belle & Sebastian may be 20 years older, but the band still feels young. That's the problem of being human. There's not a person over 40 that doesn't feel 20.

When Belle & Sebastian were just starting out, they released three EPs, Dog on Wheels, Lazy Line Painter Jane and 3.. 6.. 9 Seconds of Light, over a six-month period that earned them much critical and popular acclaim. These EPs cemented the group's reputation as the premier twee indie band. The music was charming: effusively soft, self-reflective and fun. The lyrics celebrated innocence lost and found and lost again combined with chamber pop instrumentation that suggested the inherent value of formal feelings. The songs resembled extended sighs during a crass commercial era of Spice Girls, R Kelly, and boy band manufactured naïveté.

8
