Stealth Delivers Scorching Rockin' Soul in "Truth Is" (premiere)
R&B dynamo Stealth showcases his soulful vocals and zestful energy throughout his lighthearted new music video based around the idea of speed dating.
Hailing from Birmingham, England, dynamo Stealth has been turning heads since the months leading up to the release of his debut EP, Intro, in 2016. Two years later, the UK-based artist has been honing in on his soulful sound garnered from a menagerie of influences ranging from Etta James to Bill Withers and Hozier. "Truth Is" is the latest single to come from his forthcoming release, sophomore EP Chorus, due out on 26 October via Ultra Music. Stealth himself lauds it for its happier demeanor, taking a more relaxed tone than the powerful proclamations of previous tracks while still providing plenty of room for him to showcase his soulful vocals and zestful energy.
Stealth tells PopMatters, "All my videos to date have been pretty dark and moody, so with this video we wanted to be a little more lighthearted. That's when Ryan Saradjola at WMA came to me with the speed dating idea and I loved it! Essentially, it's two people who have such a connection that they have to be together while everyone else is trying to pull them apart. That's the whole point of the song. It's about finding someone and telling them that when it boils down to it, you can't spend a moment without them."