Steel Blossoms Keep It Candid in "You're the Reason I Drink" (premiere)
"You're the Reason I Drink" is a satisfyingly sardonic showcase of Steel Blossoms' classic strengths sturdily tied in a western swing bow.
Steel Blossoms is the musical collaboration of Sara Zebley and Hayley Prosser, a couple of singer-songwriters and ex-elementary school teachers who found an instant connection with one another after meeting during a festival in their home state of Pennsylvania. Celebrating those similarities in song, Steel Blossoms presents fun-loving Americana that isn't afraid to skate between the lines of life's heavier and lilting moments alike. As much is evident in their latest single, forthrightly-titled "You're the Reason I Drink". Adopting a cool old country sway, the song is a satisfyingly sardonic showcase of Steel Blossoms' classic strengths sturdily tied in a western swing bow.
The duo tells PopMatters, "This is a crowd favorite at Steel Blossoms shows, and it's amazing to admit that it was the first time we co-wrote a song in the same room as each other. Our very first week after moving to Nashville in 2014, we sat on the edge of our twin beds writing these funny lines and laughing our asses off as the story developed. We'll never forget the first time we performed it live, seeing the laughter that spread across the room. We usually save this song for the finale of a show, encouraging audience members to sing along (and point to the person that makes them want to drink!)."
Steel Blossoms' self-titled debut album is set to release on Billy Jam sometime during the spring of 2019.