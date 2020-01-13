Electropop's Σtella Shares the Funky Dance Pop of "The Break" (premiere)
Greek electropop artist Σtella emerges from the underground to share her latest funky pop tune, "The Break". A new album follows for this musician on the rise.
Greek electropop artist Σtella has a new album releasing on 24 January via Arbutus Records. Entitled The Break, it showcases Σtella's infectious brand of electronic music, which borrows an indie-pop sensibility. The artist trained at the Athens School of Fine Art and began sharing music via the Internet in 2012. Following appearances at the Reeperbahn Festival, SXSW, and Iceland airwaves, she's breaking out of Greek musical underground where she's found great success.
The title tune of new new record is also her new single "The Break". It's based around a catchy musical theme with engaging beats and even recalls Krautrock at times. Σtella says, "Breaks create miracles and have the power to change the world's course. I found the location for the video one day before the shoot. My good friend Chris was moving to Berlin the next day, so everything happened really fast. I loved the location which is in the south part of Athens (very close to where I grew up actually), an area by the sea called Glyfada."