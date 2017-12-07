Powered by RebelMouse
Music

STOLAR - 'Raw Emotions: December 8, 2017: Soho, NY' (album stream) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
3h
Photo: Alex Berger

Soulful sounds from a NYC singer who just wants to feel good.

New York-based singer-songwriter STOLAR releases his the first in a series of EPs, Raw Emotions: December 8, 2017: Soho, NY, Friday, December 8. The material is the result of an especially prolific period in the musician's life and close friendship with production duo Take a Daytrip.

“Over the last year, I've become obsessed with writing new music every day. It's literally become like breathing; I need it, I crave it. By July, I had over 100 songs in contention for release and needed to come up with a project that would allow for a flow of not just writing, but releasing music," he says. That's how Raw Emotions came to life: new music every month for a year. Each month is tied to a different emotion and the songs, photos and artist collaborations within that month are inspired by those specific emotions. Every two-four months I am releasing EPs that are essentially curated playlists of the songs that have been released."

The inaugural release is the result of late night sessions with STOLAR's friends Take a Daytrip. Spending four months working on the material in a Soho loft resulted in a collection intended to capture the particular ache of heartbreak during a New York City winter. I was going through a lot at that time and Daytrip really became family," STOLAR says. “To accompany the songs, we created short interludes that provoke a deeper emotional response through psychedelic sounds and conflicting lyrics. For me, this EP truly captures a time in my life where I had no idea where I was going. It's like I was digging a tunnel and finally got to the point where I couldn't see the way I got in, or the way to get out. It required complete faith, love and trust in the people around me to keep pushing and break through to the other side. And we did. It was the completion of this batch of songs that resulted in the consistency of a daily writing practice and the creation of the Raw Emotions project."

The always reflective STOLAR adds, “I think what I love most about the creation of this group of songs is that we had no idea what it was going to sound like when we went into this. All of the songs were written already so we essentially had these sketches that needed to be painted. Each song was reproduced at least twice, in some cases five or six times."

These revisions, he suggests, added its own possibilities. “We really took our time exploring different instruments, tempos, feels and sounds until we discovered the palate of sound that finally felt right. When I listen back to this EP, I really feel all of the twisted emotions I was experiencing at the time that I wrote the songs. It feels like an extension of me. I hope that these songs, along with all of the music that comes out over the next year, can provide a soundtrack for people's lives. It's time for this to be out in the world. It's not just my music anymore, it's for everyone."

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

The Best Pop Albums of 2017

In a year when your favorite long-dormant musical act finally released new material after a multi-year hiatus, only a precious few releases -- from voices old and new -- were truly able to capture the pop culture zeitgeist. These are those albums.

What is pop music in the year 2017? Honestly, even pop music itself was unsure how to answer that question.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

Freedom As the World Falls: An Interview with ROPE SECT

PopMatters delves into the psyche of one of underground music's most fascinating new bands—ROPE SECT.

"How terrible this darkness was, how bewildering, and yet mysteriously beautiful." – Stefan Zweig

This year marked the emergence of a clandestine German act known as ROPE SECT. PopMatters has been bewitched by their music all year long—a catchy, lively, yet atmospherically portentous sound that will appeal to fans of metal, rock, post-punk, goth, and darkwave alike. So much so that we had to contact the band, whose members wish to remain anonymous, to find out more about what's going on behind their mortuary drape.

Keep reading... Show less
Books

John Hodgman's 'Vacationland' Is Worth the Trip

Hodgman makes no secret that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. But his humor sure helps in these times.

Non-fiction books by contemporary actor/writer/comedian types have been all the rage for the past several years. Tina Fey, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Nick Offerman and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the celebrity humorists who've translated their unique comedic gifts into bestsellers. For his part, John Hodgman has already written a handful of books such as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require that have focused mostly on "fake facts" (the satirical bent of which was no doubt inspired by his earlier gig as a contributing writer on The Daily Show).

Keep reading... Show less
7
Film

Paul Thomas Anderson Tailors a Masterpiece in ‘Phantom Thread’

J.R. Kinnard
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread (2017) (IMDB)

Not a single frame of Anderson's latest drama fails to mesmerize with romance, suspense, and interpersonal politics coalescing into something wholly unforgettable.

There are so many delicate, intertwining threads connecting the latest drama from auteur filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that pulling just one might cause the entire structure to unravel. Compared to Anderson's more audacious masterpieces -- Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and There Will Be Blood (2007) -- Phantom Thread is a low key affair; a deliberate approach that will likely prevent it from becoming an immediate classic. Given time and reflection, however, this fragile beauty will prove itself powerful and enduring.

Keep reading... Show less
9
