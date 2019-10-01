Stoney LaRue's "Evil Angel" Gives His Brand of Country a Gospel Flair (premiere)
Ahead of the 1 November release of new album Onward, Texas country artist Stoney LaRue shares the gospel-tinged "Evil Angel".
Texas country artist Stoney LaRue is gearing up to release a new album, Onward, on 1 November. Produced by Gary Nicholson (Delbert McClinton, Billy Joe Shaver), LaRue's latest leans further into his Red Dirt roots, soulful country blues remaining a mainstay that pervades much of the LP. Moreover, the album is LaRue detailing a revitalized outlook on life, having put in the work to overcome personal struggles and moving "onward" towards clarity.
Ahead of Onward's release, PopMatters is premiering a cut from off of the album. "Evil Angel" is a fun, slinking country blues number with tinges of gospel present in its choir-fueled groove. Whereas the album's lead single, "Hill Country Boogie", drives forward with "Superstition"-heavy funk, it's stomp-along soul that keeps "Evil Angel" rolling. Between verses, the song cuts from LaRue's hearty vocals and dives into swampy instrumental breaks that further pronounce its bluesy leanings.