Music

After Nine Years Away, the Streets Returns Without Much to Say

Adam Finley
02 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand Media

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive finds Mike Skinner, aka the Streets, staring at his phone and ignoring what made him interesting all along.

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive
The Streets

Island Records

10 July 2020

If 2020 has given us nothing else (and it's given us very, very little), it's at least presided over a string of artists deciding to break long hibernations or spark up old projects. Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette, and Bright Eyes broke near-decade hiatuses to bless us with new music this summer. Phil Elverum even popped up and released the first Microphones album in 16 years. Add to this list a new record from the Streets, British rapper Mike Skinner's main project from 2002's Original Pirate Material through 2011's Computers and Blues. He's back with None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive—an intriguingly titled album that utterly lacks intrigue.

Skinner's biggest draw was never his rapping or production. It was his unique POV: a lad from the Midlands, born out of the Birmingham garage scene, living in the estates, telling slang-heavy stories about all-night benders and petty crime. Original Pirate Material kicked the doors into this world wide open. It was bold, energetic, so forward-leaning it might as well have been Naruto-running across south London. Its follow-up, 2004's A Grand Don't Come for Free, is a masterclass in album-as-narrative, a tale of love, betrayal, ecstasy, and TV repair so complex it requires an 800-word "plot" section on Wikipedia.

Explaining how he went about writing A Grand Don't Come for Free, Skinner said, "Every song needs a drama at the center of it, and once you have the drama, the song writes itself." So what does the drama consist of on None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive? Mostly people calling him when he doesn't want to answer, low phone battery, and the finer points of using his phone to ignore people. All in all, a shocking amount of phone-related drama. Sprinkle in some vague sentiments about relationships gone bad, and you've got the album in a nutshell.

So much has happened since 2011 in pop culture, the hip-hop world, and Skinner's personal life. But little to none of that is captured here. No building on the past. No new trends, forward-thinking sounds, or of-the-moment observations. Aside from references to Brexit and Flat Earthers, virtually every one of Skinner's lines could have been written in 2013.

Still, he has his moments. There's a hypnotic beat-poetry cadence to his writing that sucks you in: "Returning to home, still yearning to leave / Turn in the sun in worsening seas / Determined to put my searching at ease / Circling seagulls determined to eat." And there are some chuckle-worthy lines: "She talks about her ex so much, even I miss him", "You're so broke, you're having sleep for dinner", or "Someone just met your ex, thinking they met someone special." But then he'll hit you with an absolute clunker: "You know I'd give you my kidney, just don't ever take my charger." He just…really wants to be on that phone.

The ambition and vibrancy that marked his first few LPs are gone, as is any morsel of joy. Skinner, at his best, smirked through every club run-in and hungover breakfast. He sounded like he was having fun, and that joy was infectious. Even when the subject matter was grim, there was still a grin. "Everything Is Borrowed" (from the 2008 album of the same name) may be one of the most joyful songs about death ever put to wax. Here, Skinner sounds more tired than anything else, like he very much wishes you'd stop listening so he can get back to his phone; thank you very much.

The final departure from earlier albums is actually one of this record's saving graces: a stack of solid guest spots. Mostly minor names in the UK hip-hop scene, they bring welcome energy. Ms Banks absolutely tears up "You Can't Afford Me", Tame Impala lends "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better" an airy refrain, and Rob Harvey (with whom Skinner created side-project the D.O.T.) elevates "Conspiracy Theory Freestyle" to an album highlight.

The features help balance out Skinner, and they demonstrate expert curating. Ultimately, though, the key takeaway from None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive is simply that the Streets is still around and making music. Given the raging dumpster fire better known as 2020, that's not nothing. But in a summer full of triumphant blasts from the past, it's certainly not enough.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
hip-hop alternative hip-hop uk garage grime island records music review the streets
5


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Morning Arcade's "Cold Shoulders" Is an Atmospheric, Dreamy Debut

Morning Arcade are a new indie rock band out of Cardiff, Wales that create atmospheric, even pastoral, soundscapes on "Cold Shoulders".

Music

Bette Smith Offers Ear-Razing "I'm a Sinner" (premiere +interview)

Soul singer Bette Smith teamed with Matt Patton of Drive-by Truckers for new album, The Good, the Bad and the Bette, that strikes several deeply personal chords. Hear her latest blistering single, "I'm a Sinner".

Books

Wendy Carlos: Musical Pioneer, Reluctant Icon

Amanda Sewell's vastly informative new biography on musical trailblazer Wendy Carlos is both reverent and honest.

Music

Shabazz Palaces Bring the Funk on "Bad Bitch Walking" (premiere)

A sultry, locomotive shuffle of hip-hop and hot blue funk, Shabazz Palaces' "Bad Bitch Walking" features Ishmael Butler as a susurrating lover whose languid gaze of a woman is slowly supplanted by the erotic ellipses of female motion.

Music

The Rolling Stones Dance With Decadence on 'Goats Head Soup'

Almost 50 years on, the rock star excess on display on the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup still resonates.

Music

After Nine Years Away, the Streets Returns Without Much to Say

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive finds Mike Skinner, aka the Streets, staring at his phone and ignoring what made him interesting all along.

Music

The Pineapple Thief Explore 'Versions of the Truth'

The conceptual focus of Versions of the Truth and the tight interplay between the musicians mark a new creative high for the Pineapple Thief, easily their best since Magnolia.

Books

UbuWeb's Kenneth Goldsmith Writes the Book on Internet Archiving

Kenneth Goldsmith's Duchamp Is My Lawyer, a tale of the creation and upkeep of the anti-internet internet, UbuWeb, is highly engaging and avoids the risk of ploughing down theoretical wormholes of limited interest.

Film

Serene Ambiguities in Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry

So much of Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry feels relevant to the 2020 experience, in which small distances have never felt greater.

Music

Sina Bathaie's Music "Bloom"s As Persian Progessive House

Toronto composer/producer Sina Bathaie serves up Persian hammer dulcimer and progressive house beats on the meditative "Bloom".

Music

Yves Jarvis' "Semula" Features Afropop-Influenced Electro-Folk

Montreal's Yves Jarvis blends folk with minimalist electronics and Afropop textures on his new single, "Semula".

Music

The Wisdom, Worry, and Wonder of Hit-Making Producer Ricky Reed

As the go-to producer for everyone from Lizzo to Twenty-One Pilots, Ricky Reed is at the top of his game. Discussing his new solo venture, The Room, the hitmaker opens up about his inspirations, collaborators, and hopes for a better future.

Mixed Media

Raul Midón Gets Topical With "Dancing Off the Edge" (premiere)

Raul Midón's "Dancing Off the Edge" balances the realities of 2020 with musical uplift and his singular soulfulness.

Music

Debbie LaGrange and Michot's Melody Makers Deliver "La chanson des moustiques" (premiere + interview)

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, former nurse Debbie LaGrange turned to songwriting and celebrating the preservation of the Cajun-French language and heritage.

Music

Bill Callahan's 'Gold Record' Offers Snapshots of Moments in Time

Former Smog songsmith Bill Callahan offers sparse and dry-recorded acoustic portraits on Gold Record.

Music

What Old School Hip-Hop Has to Say About Our Political Moment

Beyond NWA and Public Enemy: rappers have been sounding the alarm about police brutality since the birth of hip-hop.

Music

Canadian Producer Whipped Cream Captures the Zeitgeist on 'Who Is Whipped Cream?'

Whipped Cream's debut is a perfect tonic to all the bottled-up rage and pent-up energy many of us are feeling this year while reminding our bodies of the dancefloors to which we will one day return.

Music

Ghetto Kumbé's First LP Is Roots Music From the Future

What sets Ghetto Kumbé apart is their ability to mix the traditional and modern so seamlessly in their music. One minute you're on a Colombian dance floor, and the next you're singing along with the tribes of West Africa.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.