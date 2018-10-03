Stu Mindeman Creates Latin American Influenced Jazz on "Sin Sentido" Featuring Ana Tijoux (premiere)
"Sin Sentido" captures pianist Stu Mindeman and rapper Ana Tijoux in a perfect moment of quiet, brilliant jazz.
Pianist and composer Stu Mindeman has fond memories of childhood years spent in Chile, where his family moved after his father took a job with the Santiago Symphony. New album Woven Threads is, in some ways, a nod to that time, with jazz heavily influenced by Latin American sounds. Single "Sin Sentido" wastes no time in the throes nostalgia, though. A collaboration with Chilean rapper and vocalist Ana Tijoux, the track is thoroughly present, a masterpiece of minimalism and precision.
Shot in black and white, the track's new video focuses on its two most important elements: Mindeman's keys and Tijoux's flow. "I met Ana in Chile in 2017," says Mindeman. "Creatively, we connected immediately. I showed Ana a simple groove I had written, and she responded with lyrical ideas, themes of love falling apart and losing oneself. We passed ideas back and forth until she had fleshed out her verse, and using the emotion of the lyrics as a guide, I developed the rest of the composition and the elements of the arrangement."
The result is an undeniable wave of visual and sonic style. Unseen strings and percussion embellish the main duo; Tijoux and her reflected shadow dance before a high window. "While filming the video," Mindeman continues, "our concept was to capture the synergy of musical collaboration and to visually represent the emotions of the lyrics, melodies, and grooves." Watching Mindeman and Tijoux at such ease together as their duet glides forward is an inspiration - and a phenomenal song. "Sin Sentido" showcases two artists in a perfect moment of quiet brilliance, striking a perfect balance of sweetness, depth, and melody.
Woven Threads is out now on Sunnyside Records.