Games02 Jul 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Discusses the 'Circular' Series
This month Nick and Eric discuss the economics of robot sentience in Subsurface Circular and the tricky trust issues of alien first-contact in Quarantine Circular.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud. Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
