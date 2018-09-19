Suede's Second Coming Continues with 'The Blue Hour'
Suede were never really part of the oafish Britpop scene and their dark, dramatic new album makes this more apparent than ever.
The Blue Hour
Suede
Warner Music Group
21 September 2018
The word 'triptych' used to refer to anything other than a three-paneled artwork, should always raise red flags. And the advance publicity for Suede's eighth album made drunkenly liberal use of it. In naffness stakes, it's barely a whisker or two away from 'iconic'. Allowances can be made, however, when we're talking about a group whose music has always had such a pronounced, properly considered visual component, something truer of Suede than many of their peers. Never have they released anything without paying great care and attention to its packaging and presentation; it's an essential part of the Suede experience.
That was more apparent than ever with the second 'panel' of the triptych, 2016's Night Thoughts, packaged in an illustrated gatefold, its inner sleeves adorned with photographs, and accompanied by a 50-minute experimental film. What a shame, then, that my advance access to The Blue Hour was limited to a password-protected stream designed, Mission Impossible-style, to self-destruct in October and ensure that writers ended up with no permanent copy of the album.
Untethered from its artwork, its accompanying DVD and 'art cards', from the carefully-chosen stock on which it's printed, bereft of photography, musician credits, songwriting credits, lyrics, production credits, and any sort of physical presence, the album is reduced to a terribly watery, abstract experience. Gapless stretches, where one song is clearly meant to run on uninterrupted into the next, are botched by distracting pauses, ruining the intended effect. Not only that, the streaming interface stubbornly refused to retain the password, so with every listen it had to be recalled from the grey matter and typed in again.
That is no way to get to the meat of an album, to attempt to understand it, to have an immersive experience with it, to allow it to make your acquaintance, size it up and become friends. Trying to remedy the situation, I threw self-respect to the breeze and prostrated myself to the degree that would have embarrassed Uriah Heep, doing everything in my admittedly negligible power to ingratiate myself and get hold of the real album - the full experience. All to no avail.
So what can I say about The Blue Hour? I can say that Brett Anderson is in fine voice, with that trademark, anguished yelp firmly in place. I can say that I think the songs, pitched halfway between the energetic rock of Bloodsports and the out-and-out brooding noir of Night Thoughts, are possibly among their best. Several plaintive Suede ballads recall the finest of Dog Man Star, most notably "The Invisibles", angular, hook-heavy rockers like "Wastelands" and "Cold Hands", and a few experimental interludes. There are lavish orchestrations and lots of gorgeous, grainy, gritty guitar. One song, "All The Wild Places", has a remarkable, willowy beauty unlike anything Suede have done before.
The production is slightly airier and less thickly stuffed than that undertaken by Ed Buller for the preceding two albums but, as with Night Thoughts, the orchestrator sometimes seems to favor instruments playing in unison rather than being fully exploited for their harmonic potential. However, without any access to the album in its physical guise, the fee-fi-fo-fum-style refrain of "Chalk Circles" and the spoken-word/sound-effect passages come across as pure Spinal Tap, which is a pity because that assessment may be doing the band an injustice. It's entirely possible that these sections, such as the half-minute "Dead Bird" and its companion piece "Roadkill", have a meaning that becomes more readily apparent in the flesh. I just can't know one way or the other.
The album has some sort of overarching story, with a plot and a denouement, but I'm helpless to decipher it armed with such slight materials. I know that songs on Suede albums are typically written by a variety of different configurations of band members. It might have been illuminating to know exactly who'd done what. Suede is not wallpaper music. They and their music deserve more than this. Their second coming has been spot-on; a perfectly judged way of reforming without the hoary old 'come-back' tag. Even when it comes to their lighters-aloft anthems, such as "Life Is Golden" (one of the tracks issued to streaming platforms as a foretaste of the album), they know when to pull back from Gary Barlow territory.
Suede close The Blue Hour with the exceptional "Flytipping", an ambitious, grandiloquent ballad which, if it's any indicator of where they'll go next, is certainly auspicious. But as for 'triptych', the irony of using a visual metaphor to describe an album but then presenting it for review without its visual substance is a bitter one.