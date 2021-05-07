20 Years On, Sum 41’s ‘All Killer No Filler’ Is a Classic Pop-Punk Party

If 1991 was the year punk broke—as famously (and maybe erroneously) asserted by David Markey’s 1992 documentary—then pop-punk’s coming-out party in America was arguably ten years later. Arguable because, of course, Green Day’s major-label debut, 1994’s Dookie (on Reprise Records), was released to global success. In fact, it won the 1995 Grammy for Best Alternative Album and became an RIAA-certified diamond-selling record in the United States by moving ten million copies. (It’s now sold almost double that worldwide.) But, if we’re taking the “pop” in pop-punk to literally mean “popular”, Dookie and the Offspring’s Smash (also released in 1994, but on Epitaph, making it the best-selling LP from an independent label) stood mostly alone in the mid-’90s.

In 1999, Green Day contemporaries Blink-182—who’d been steadily releasing music since 1993—finally reached similar heights with their third studio LP, Enema of the State; as a result, they ushered in a wave of commercially successful pop-punk bands that routinely took up spots on MTV’s Total Request Live (a video countdown show hosted, at the time, by Carson Daly that used fan requests to determine its content). In that era, hit songs were inseparable from their corresponding music videos, which played a major role in a song’s success.

In particular, Blink-182’s clip for Enema single “All the Small Things”, which explicitly mocked the boy-band phenomenon of the late 1990s, was wedged in-between videos by its targets (namely, the Backstreet Boys). Thus, it made fun of mainstream pop while being planted firmly at its height and signaling its next moves. It’s important to remember that the crowd of teenage actors losing their minds over Blink-182 in that video was actually played for laughs because, in reality, that’s how popular they got. Cleary, punk—whatever it was at the time—was officially disavowing these bands.

The following couple of years saw the release of classics in the pop-punk genre; really, a list of “Most Notable Pop-Punk Records” could be compiled from albums released between 1999 and 2002 alone: Blink’s Enema in 1999 and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket in 2001; the Bouncing Souls’ How I Spent My Summer Vacation in 2001; and both New Found Glory’s Sticks and Stones and Good Charlotte’s The Young and the Hopeless in 2002. These bands were the ones who grew up listening to Dookie and were heavily influenced by its themes of suburban boredom, anxiety, and overall teenage malaise.

This was also when the line between punk, pop, and emo began to blur, with touchstone records from Saves the Day (2001’s Stay What You Are) and Jimmy Eat World (2001’s Bleed American) suddenly available at the local big-box retailer. The emo-inclusive wave would rise high in 2005, vaulted by hugely popular albums from Fall Out Boy (From Under the Cork Tree) and Panic! at the Disco (A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out).

Back in 2001, however, few new releases hit like All Killer No Filler, the full-length debut from Ajax, Ontario’s Sum 41. The band was made up of four guys in their very early 20s: lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and main songwriter Deryck Whibley; lead guitarist Dave Baksh; bassist Jason “Cone” McCaslin; and drummer Steve Jocz. (Sum 41’s current iteration features all but Jocz.) The album received mixed reviews from critics, but the first single, “Fat Lip”, had a meteoric rise, becoming virtually inescapable as the video ascended the TRL charts, trading the #1 spot with the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC in July and August of 2001, respectively.

This is also when All Killer No Filler, released on May 8th but catapulted into the sun during the summer months, was certified platinum in the US. Sum 41 was on that year’s Vans Warped Tour, a definitive who’s-who in pop-punk, and they were featured on the accompanying compilation CD, which you could enjoy alone in your room if your parents weren’t keen on the whole Warped Tour idea.

It felt like an endless summer, a pogo-dance beach party—that is, until the 9/11 attacks halted the United States. Clear Channel, owner of the majority of US radio stations at the time, released a memorandum with a list of suggested songs to avoid playing because of questionable lyrics. Parents were afraid to let their kids go to the mall, let alone Vans Warped Tour. Jimmy Eat World was forced to rename their newest record, which suddenly had the worst title imaginable. As America slowly resumed business as usual and George W. Bush’s post-9/11 popularity grew, resulting in a second term as US President, pop-punk’s critical eye turned from hometown ennui and unrequited love to the government.

In 2004, Green Day released American Idiot, which became their first #1 album in the US, and Sum 41 led the release of their 2002 album, Does This Look Infected?, with the single “Still Waiting”, a criticism of Bush and the Iraq War. The party was over, and although Sum 41 would continue to release music and tour, they’d never come close to the commercial success of 2001.

The singular popularity of All Killer No Filler within Sum 41’s catalog has a few potential explanations. One is their choice of producer (the late Jerry Finn, who worked on Dookie and Enema of the State, among numerous other records, and was particularly adept at packaging rougher-sounding bands like Rancid for public consumption while remaining universally respected among musicians). Whibley, who wrote the bulk of All Killer No Filler, has acknowledged that Dookie made a major impression on him when he was a teenager. This is evident immediately in tracks like “Rhythms” and “Nothing on My Back”, which are dead ringers for Green Day songs until Whibley’s vocals kick in.

The musicianship on All Killer No Filler is a step above the standard pop-punk fare as well. No one in Sum 41 is a virtuoso, but Baksh delivers a finger-tapped guitar solo in the middle of the second single “In Too Deep”, which was an atypical move for a band in heavy rotation on TRL. In a 2019 Loudwire article, Baksh says, “For some reason, I guess pop-punk, they weren’t used to finger tapping, so I got this reputation as, ‘Oh, this dude is so metal and he’s such a great guitar player,’ and I really wasn’t.”

The band was always vocal about their heavy-metal influences, which set them apart from many of their cohorts, and All Killer No Filler’s opening and closing tracks—“Introduction to Destruction” and “Pain for Pleasure”, respectively—are love letters to Iron Maiden. “Pain for Pleasure”, specifically, is an album highlight, and the video (which finds the band performing synchronized guitar choreography in hair-band wigs and leather pants while delivering a tribute to their idols) is pretty damn good.

That approach is All Killer No Filler in a nutshell: a near-flawless album masquerading as a joke. It’s not even that there isn’t a bad song on it; it’s that almost every song could have been a single. Sum 41’s sense of humor belies their talent and workmanship. Whibley’s songs could’ve easily been verse-chorus-verse-done, but there were bridges, harmonies, intros, outros, you name it. Admittedly, the pop-punk bar is low, but Sum 41 clears it easily. Despite the initial lukewarm critical response, All Killer No Filler now frequents best-pop-punk-album lists, including those from Rolling Stone (where it’s #15 of 50) and Loudwire (#5 of 50).



So, yes, the album’s success could be attributed to a few qualities: the incorporation of metal and rap, the bite-sized song lengths (most hover around three minutes), and/or the raucous music videos. Yet, when all is said and done, the songwriting is what elevates it. Looking at the list of track titles twenty years later, the hook for each comes to mind immediately. A title like All Killer No Filler is a risk, but here, it’s a promise kept for an album full of polished gems. The sense you get from hearing the band members talk about the record is that they aren’t particularly impressed with themselves (reflecting on its 20th anniversary for Billboard, Whibley clarifies, “I’ve always felt it wasn’t that great if I’m being honest”), but they worked hard and had a good time. The result just so happened to be one of the best pop-punk albums of the early aughts.