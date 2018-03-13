The Super Saturated Sugar Strings Set Things Straight with "Heart of Stone" (premiere)
With trumpet, cello, violin, piano, guitars, and bass set to go, the swingy folk collective Super Saturated Sugar Strings brings us a song of self-reflection and betterment.
They may be called the Super Saturated Sugar Strings, but they're anything but saccharine. Instead, the Anchorage collective brings a particular air of familiarity to proceedings, focusing on bringing warm feelings to a cold climate. Inundated by swinging horn lines and two-part harmonies, the sextet carries forward an old-time charm that never quite feels too antiquated—they're far too rambunctious for that.
Consisting of trumpeter Logan Bean, cellist Theresa Watt, guitarist/drummer Carlyle Watt, bassist Kevin Worrell, pianist/guitarist Kathryn Moore, and violinist Miriah Phelps, the jazz-accented folk ensemble is set to release their well-anticipated album, All Their Many Miles, on 23 March. Prior to that, they're sharing the song "Heart of Stone" with PopMatters readers. Super Saturated Sugar Strings singer Carlyle Watt offers his irreverent grit to the track's lead vocals, going on a promenade with listeners as he delivers them this song of self-betterment.
Watt goes on to say, "'Heart of Stone' was prompted when I overheard a co-worker ask her workmate, 'I wonder who's going to break my heart tonight.' I thought that was a great line for a song. It brought up all these self-deprecating feelings I used to have when I was single."
"Also, at the time of writing, two areas were burning to the south and west of Anchorage, causing smoke to hit us from two directions. It was hazy and hard to breath, which reminded me also of that helpless feeling of not being able to find the right person. However, in the second verse, I note that the Earth renews itself after burns, and what doesn't kill us makes us stronger. Blaming others for heartache is never the answer, and accepting that it was probably me and not her in those days proved to be the first step to moving on. Remembering that there is good in the universe and that someone out there was waiting for me to come along and sweep her off her feet helped that process as well. The realization was, however, I needed to be a better version of myself for that person."