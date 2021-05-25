Swedish Dream-Poppers ViVii Deliver a “Smackdown”

Swedish pop trio ViVii play the dreamiest of dream pop with pristine melodies, gossamer harmonies, and enthralling textures. Recently they released their sophomore album, Mondays, and “Smackdown” is the latest stunning single. You are drawn into a sparkling and bright world with jangle-pop guitars and heavenly synths from the first notes. Slowly, more little elements are added as the ViVii reach a crescendo in their soaring chorus. The group deliver superb Scandipop on the order of ABBA, with the added bonus of contemporary electro flourishes.

“We had enough mid-tempo songs and were eager to do something more danceable. What does it take to make a simple dancing song? We thought two chords at first but then we indulged in a third chord and suddenly it became complete! A tribute to our Swedish music heroes ABBA who we mixed with a little Fleetwood,” says ViVii.

Hear “Smackdown” on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.

Earlier this year, we also featured the misty-eyed nostalgia of “One Day”, on our playlist and now a video has been released. Enjoy.