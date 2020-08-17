Music

Cajun Popsters Sweet Crude Get Deep and Emotional with "Impuissance" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
17 Aug 2020
Cajun popsters Sweet Crude share a new video for "Impuissance" featuring the stirring vocals of Alexis Marceaux and celebrating the intersection of tradition and innovation.

Louisiana's Sweet Crude released their latest album, Officiel-Artificiel earlier this year and now offer a video for "Impuissance", which accentuates the groups devotion to Louisiana French culture while adding a modern pop twist.

The dedication between tradition and innovation heard here and elsewhere in Sweet Crude's output is remarkable, it is an emotionally charged experience that will leave listeners emotionally spent but eager to explore more of the group's remarkable music. This music speaks to the most basic of human desires: To feel. And Sweet Crude makes it impossible not to feel something here.


