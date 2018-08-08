Sylvaine Gets at Mankind's Internal Struggles with "Abeyance" (premiere)
Atmospheric Norwegian vocalist Sylvaine unveils a gripping, ripping new cut from her upcoming LP, Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone.
Norway's Sylvaine has presents a new, exciting and deeply atmospheric number ahead of her new LP, Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone, which will arrive 2 November via Season of Mist. Containing many of the singer's signature atmospherics along with driving rhythms and raging dynamics, the song provides listeners with a good guide to the upcoming full length. If the listener is dreaming dreams of heavy metal catharsis with tinges of the gothic, this relentlessly moody piece is the one for them.
Speaking about the song, Sylvaine says, ""It's one of the most diverse and uplifting tracks on Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone. The drums, provided by Stéphane 'Neige' Paut, who also composed the bass line for the song, creates a groovy backdrop for a grave message imbedded in the music, of humanity's cruelty towards itself, as well as the inner decay and struggle we face within our human form. The video of tells a story of being restricted, held away from what once was and being unable to fight it. The feeling of watching the world and self unravel, without having the means to change it, being held in abeyance."