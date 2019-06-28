Taking Back Sunday Revisit Their 2011 Self-Titled Release in New Album-By-Album Video (premiere)
Taking Back Sunday continue to celebrate 20 years together throughout 2019 with their recent compilation, Twenty, tour dates stretching into autumn, and a video series about each of their albums.
Taking Back Sunday continue to celebrate two decades as a band throughout 2019, both by supporting the career-spanning compilation, Twenty, via a series of ongoing concert dates and by continuing its eight-part album-by-album series. This time out the group talks about its eponymous release (issued through Warner Bros. and Sire), which arrived on 28 June 2011. The album, produced by Eric Valentine (Good Charlotte, Queens of the Stone Age, Third Eye Blind), contains songs such as "Sad Savior", "El Paso", and "Faith (When I Let You Down)".
Taking Back Sunday worked in isolation, 45 minutes outside El Paso, Texas during the writing process ultimately tracking at Barefoot Recording in Hollywood. Guitarist John Nolan and bassist Shaun Cooper returned to the band, both having left in 2003 to form Straylight Run. Though there may have been questions about how the band would work with these two men having been out of the group for nearly a decade, the proof of the undeniable chemistry they had with their bandmates remains evident eight years after Taking Back Sunday's release.
Listening back to the 2011 set as well as the material on Twenty gives fans far more than a gentle waft of nostalgia. Instead, we're reminded that Taking Back Sunday is and always has been a formidable presence on the global music scene, one that is far from fading.
TOUR DATES
June 30: Vans Warped, Atlantic City, NJ
July 3: Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
July 5: Festival d'été de Québec, Quebec City, Quebec
July 12: Inkcarceration Mansfield,OH
July 18: Great South Bay Festival, Patchogue, NY
September 1: Bumbershoot, Seattle, WA.
September 13: Kansas City Live!, Kansas City, MO
September 19: Waterside District, Norfolk, VA
September 20: Power Plant Live!, Baltimore, MD
September 21: Ballpark Village, St Louis, MO
October 3 & 4: Fillmore, Charlotte, NC
October 5 & 6: The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA
October 8 & 9: House Of Blues, Orlando, FL
October 11 & 12: Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
October 16 & 17: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN
October 18 & 19: Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH
October 24 & 25: St. Andrew's Hall, Detroit, MI
October 26 & 27: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON
