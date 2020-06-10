Powered by RebelMouse
Music

TALsounds Offers Controlled Bliss on ​'Acquiesce'

Bruce Miller
10 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of NNA Tapes via Bandcamp

TALsounds' Acquiesce reminds us that it's important to notice how brief moments of confidence or peace can unfurl in real-time, forming solid ground for us to walk forward.

Acquiesce
TALsounds

NNA Tapes

22 May 2020

The current moment calls for a daily ability to let go of what's out of our control and focus on what we can. The scrap-wood park bench you never finished. The short story about a road trip across an imagined, virtual space. The food delivered to someone half a mile away who may be finding herself in a radically different set of circumstances than you. This is a time to amplify the nearly silent, to render the grandiose out of the commonplace, to magnify the seemingly insignificant.

Inadvertently or otherwise, there have already been a number of record releases this year that provide perfect soundtracks for this productive disquiet many of us may be experiencing, J Carter's Rejoice and LEYA's Flood Dream among them. But if those records' darker edges sometimes feel overwhelming, Natalie Chami's (aka TALsounds) Acquiesce may be the perfect sonic massage, a gentle touch not unlike the music of Joanna Brouk or Ashram-era Alice Coltrane. This is music that can hold its own against the background but deserves an immersion.

Chami, with years of classical choral training and a career teaching at ChiArts, is surprisingly of the moment as a performer. Her purpose always seems to be not so much a calculated push toward a final product, but what the music is doing as she plays it, and right now, having that kind of focus is crucial to basic survival. Like her other albums, Acquiesce derives it sounds from numerous synthesizers and voice, the latter an instrument that seems to focus on the sound itself as much as what she might be saying. But unlike most of those records, this is not a single take, as vocal layers were added later after performances were edited.

There is also a surrender to serenity running throughout. "Conveyer", for example is just under two minutes of a repeated phrase that grows in volume before becoming a cushion for melodic tendrils and droney enunciations. It's jubilant in its undeniability. "Hermit" involves her voice as reverb-drenched whisper, a space where "S" sounds float among an undulating layer of synths like wind tussling wildflowers. The final and longest track, "No Restoring" is the sound of a hard-won peace. Like much of Italian composer/percussionist Lino Capra Vaccina's work, it can seem as if it's still playing long after it's ended, as it blends in with whatever music your environment may already be supplying.

It's incredible how thematically cohesive a statement this record is, especially because it was recorded over a year. The music may pre-date the pandemic, but it's a necessary release right now. Acquiesce reminds anyone willing to spend a little time with it just how important it is to notice how brief moments of confidence or peace can unfurl in real-time, forming solid ground for us to walk forward. Indeed, there is no restoring, only re-inventing.

Related Articles Around the Web
electronic ambient drone experimental improvisation nna tapes music review talsounds
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Contrastography: Prince vs. Bob Dylan

Contrastography compares the histories of two famous entities to display some unusual coincidences. First up is Prince vs. Bob Dylan.

Books

Bring That Beat Back: A Course in Hip-Hop Sampling 101

In Bring That Beat Back, critic Nate Patrin argues that hip-hop is essentially a forward-looking evolution of black American music with a deep reverence for its predecessors.

Music

Steve Albini: A Biographical Collage

Everyone's favorite noise rock curmudgeon, Steve Albini sounds off as he prepares to release an eerie score to a horror film.

Music

Indie Pop's Figg Declare That "Jack Is the Pulpit" (premiere)

Seattle indie rock duo Figg (ex-Carissa's Wierd, Modest Mouse) prepares long-shelved LP for release with British rock-inspired single that suggests this band has been worth waiting for.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Fifty Years Ago the Grateful Dead Became the 'Workingman's Dead'

Psychedelic rockers the Grateful Dead changed directions in 1970 and went country with Workingman's Dead, becoming early folk-rock/country-rock pioneers.

Books

When British Advertising Became Ubiquitous and Beautiful

Lambert tracks British social history through posters, cards, and other ephemera in the vividly illustrated The Art of Advertising.

Music

Jade Hairpins' Eclectic Indie Pop/Rock Delivers a Stellar Debut with 'Harmony Avenue'

Jade Hairpins' Harmony Avenue exudes the free-spirited exuberance of a side project, jam-packed with ideas and vivid tone colors, and aimed for both the melodic and harmonic sweet tooth.

Music

Mare Berger Waxes Beautifully on the Undeniable Connection of Everyone and Everything

Mare Berger's The Moon Is Always Full is a bold song cycle with classical underpinnings as well as an approachable, chamber pop sensibility.

Music

TALsounds Offers Controlled Bliss on ​'Acquiesce'

TALsounds' Acquiesce reminds us that it's important to notice how brief moments of confidence or peace can unfurl in real-time, forming solid ground for us to walk forward.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 3)

Part three of the Most Memorable Albums of 1999 sports the debuts of the White Stripes, Beyoncé, and Christina Aguilera and stellar electronic music from Basement Jaxx, the Chemical Brothers, and µ-Ziq.

Film

We Must Not Mean What We Say: On Godard's 'Le Petit Soldat'

While philosopher Stanley Cavell endeavors to show that we must mean what we say in a very important sense, Godard's Bruno Forestier of Le Petit Soldat suggests that we simply cannot and must not mean what we say.


Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.