Talu Turn Toxicity Into Triumph on "Butterflew" (premiere)
Although they've only been around for about a year, UK trio Talu is easily among the most promising up-and-coming acts in the realm of electronic indie rock. Risen from the remnants of Chenti and comprised of Will Martins (lead vocals), Nathanial Hill (drums/vocals), and David Richmond (guitar/vocals), the group cites Bombay Bicycle Club, Foals, and the Wombats as sparking their full-bodied glimmers and quaint yet empowering hooks. On their second single, "Butterflew", they also evoke artists like Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Of Monsters and Men to yield a shiny and punchy ode to affection, acceptance, and agency.
"Butterflew" counters the more blissful vibe of its predecessor—"Change in the Winds"—with a fittingly franker and heavier spirit that deals with "the end of a long-term toxic relationship". Martins explains, "Relationships can be so cyclical these days, and 'Butterflew' is about a person who's trying to go with their head, not their heart, and not lapse back into the old and unhealthy routine." He captivatingly captures that sentiment by singing reassurances like "He's not coming home tonight / You better give yourself some time" with encouraging charisma. Around him, Hill's syncopation suits Martins' malleable intensity very well, as do Richmond's riffs and the overarching starry soundscape.
Take a listen to "Butterflew" below and see if it connects with you as well. Also, keep an ear out for Talu's future works alongside songwriter/producer/engineer Sam Winfield (Fickle Friends, Amber Run).