Electronic Indie Rockers Talu Electrify with "Take You Home" (premiere)

Paul Carr
21 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Now Or Never PR

London's Talu share their new single, "Take You Home", which bursts and fizzes with color and positive vibes. It's a vibrantly juiced track with a chorus that energizes like the first hit of strong morning coffee.

London electronic indie rockers, Talu follow up previous single "Words" with another taste of their forthcoming debut EP. "Take You Home" is another vibrantly juiced track with a chorus that energizes like the first hit of strong morning coffee. Opening with wavey, pitch-shifted vocals, the track locks into a kaleidoscopic groove as the band lace a tight, driving bassline around a joyful firework display of neon-synths and clusters of cascading guitars. Throughout, Talu's analogue and digital instincts combine beautifully as each carefully layered part rushes to reach the end of the rainbow.

Thematically, the song offers an aptly heartening message as vocalist Will Martins explains. "The song is about two people telling each other how much potential they both have. There's a mix of sentiments, and the song goes back and forth between the potential they have in their relationship and everything else they could do outside of that."

On "Take Me Home" Talu fire a glitter canon over their 2000s indie influences like Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, and the Wombats to craft their own euphoric indie electronica sound.

