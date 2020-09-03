Music

Percussion Becomes the Narrative on Tangents' 'Timeslips'

Justin Vellucci
03 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Temporary Residence

Drummer Evan Dorrian makes a good argument to be the frontman of Australian improvisational band Tangents on their new album, Timeslips.

Timeslips
Tangents

Temporary Residence Ltd.

4 September 2020

While the Australian band Tangents most definitely unfurls its life-story with the heartbeat of a collective, drummer Evan Dorrian remains the group's frontman, if one were to be had. Dorrian's fluttery, extroverted style flirts with jazz, IDM, and post-rock, among other idioms, to fabulous, elastic effect. On Timeslips, the band's fourth LP, Dorrian's rhythms, resolutions and, yes, tangential thoughts drive the construction of the compositions around them, like so many runways for planes being built as they're flown. Though the record is more subtle – even, at times, subdued – than past outings from the band, Dorrian's work remains as scene-stealing as ever.

To some degree, it always has been this way. For most of their output, the group have carefully edited and tweaked in post-production their improvisational suites to reflect this very notion, the provider of time and meter a kind of raw source of gravity. But, where 2018's New Bodies was cluttered with ideas and spasms of inspiration, Timeslips is more hushed than rushed, and Dorrian's contributions are all the more striking.

Take "Old Organs", which Temporary Residence wisely released in advance of Timeslips' 4 September street date. The percussive thrust is brilliantly colored, jewel-crusted glitch – with Dorrian's kick drum and snare digitally touched-up and clipped unusually tight, practically to the point where they can't be recognized. Behind him lay breathy pastels of organ and synth, but I dare you to take your ears off those flights of percussive pitter-patter, which eventually give way to a traditional kit's roiling backbeat. Whether it's Ollie Brown's electronics or the plucking of Peter Hollo's cello strings, you hear the insinuations of a bassy thrum, however slight, before the band starts to coalesce around the rhythmic center of it all. I dare you to find one moment when Dorrian isn't crafting the narrative.

Tangents pull a similar trick on "Survival". While the song's central theme is a repeated measure on synthesizer, what makes the thing sing is how Dorrian dances and swings around the motif, more John McEntire than Can. If you stripped the entire composition of the percussion, it wouldn't be a studied piece of ambient construction; it would sound sparse and even flaccid. Throw in a hypnotic shuffle of drums, though, something to spin the listener in circles as the synth casts the trance, and you're onto something.

Elsewhere, Tangents toy with other conceits – or, more appropriately, try to do so. Though Adrian Kim-Klumpes is front and center on the opening of the excellent and atypical "Debris", a later track, what's interesting is how Kim-Klumpes paints piano arpeggios and textures around guitarist Sia Ahmad's unusually clattery notes. Dorrian here is unusually muted, providing a Faustian kind of march. But it's one of the few tracks on the new LP where the whole band feels engaged in making a racket; the piece closes with real notes of raucousness and audacity.

Piano and cello offer seductive subplots on the closing "Bylong", which doesn't require an editor's heavy hand to make its intentions known. It's almost a slightly pensive close – think the cinema of Tindersticks. Heavily manipulated keys star on "Vessel", which is really the piece that opens the world to the possibilities of the LP after so-so opener "Exaptation". Here, the repeated motifs, laid over ride-heavy cymbals and a dirgy murk of guitar noise, are the things that will stick in your brain.

Tangents have become adept at sculpting instrumental soundscapes that equal more than the sum of their parts. On Timeslips, though, more than any predecessor before it, it's hard to imagine the terrain without the tracks laid down by Dorrian. There's an intentionality behind the band cascading its narratives around the drums if past records are any indication. But, on the more muted moments, the band present on their new LP, the drums don't just drive the narrative. They often become the narrative.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electronic post-rock experimental rock experimental electrojazz temporary residence music review tangents
7


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Addicted to Drug Dramas "She Shoulda Said NO!" and "The Devil's Sleep"

Films by Sam Newfield and W. Merle Connell in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit series show how exploitation films are blueprints for mainstream cinema.

Music

The Rolling Stones' 'Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out' Came at a Crucial Moment in History 50 Years Ago

With the Charles Manson murders in the rearview mirror and Altamont just around the bend, the Rolling Stones channeled their audience's unexplored id on Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out, now 50 years old.

Music

Percussion Becomes the Narrative on Tangents' 'Timeslips'

Drummer Evan Dorrian makes a good argument to be the frontman of Australian improvisational band Tangents on their new album, Timeslips.

Music

Brennen Leigh's "Billy and Beau" Tells Midwestern Gay Love Story (premiere)

Americana artist Brennen Leigh's "Billy and Beau" offers a story of LGBTQ+ love and coming-of-age that remains universally relatable.

Music

Ty Trehern Explores Letting Go With "Better Off" (premiere)

"Better Off" highlights alternative pop's Ty Trehern's marriage of dark and light. "There is a difference between wants and needs," he says.

Music

Emi Meyer Ascends Into "Space" (premiere)

Singer-songwriter Emi Meyer impresses with the soulful and nuanced balladry of her new single, "Space".

Music

Speaker Face Marry Hustle and Float With "Work Friends" (premiere)

The Fretless' Trent Freeman and Eric Wright team with Ruby Randall for a deeply meditative single, "Work Friends", about the personal and public faces we wear.

Music

Sola Rosa and Thandi Phoenix Are Onto "Something Good" with Their Soulful New Single

New Zealand dance producer Sola Rosa teams with rising soul singer Thandi Phoenix for the upbeat, discofied, joyful, and positive "Something Good".

Music

Morning Arcade's "Cold Shoulders" Is an Atmospheric, Dreamy Debut

Morning Arcade are a new indie rock band out of Cardiff, Wales that create atmospheric, even pastoral, soundscapes on "Cold Shoulders".

Music

Bette Smith Offers Ear-Razing "I'm a Sinner" (premiere +interview)

Soul singer Bette Smith teamed with Matt Patton of Drive-by Truckers for new album, The Good, the Bad and the Bette, that strikes several deeply personal chords. Hear her latest blistering single, "I'm a Sinner".

Books

Wendy Carlos: Musical Pioneer, Reluctant Icon

Amanda Sewell's vastly informative new biography on musical trailblazer Wendy Carlos is both reverent and honest.

Music

Shabazz Palaces Bring the Funk on "Bad Bitch Walking" (premiere)

A sultry, locomotive shuffle of hip-hop and hot blue funk, Shabazz Palaces' "Bad Bitch Walking" features Ishmael Butler as a susurrating lover whose languid gaze of a woman is slowly supplanted by the erotic ellipses of female motion.

Music

The Rolling Stones Dance With Decadence on 'Goats Head Soup'

Almost 50 years on, the rock star excess on display on the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup still resonates.

Music

After Nine Years Away, the Streets Returns Without Much to Say

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive finds Mike Skinner, aka the Streets, staring at his phone and ignoring what made him interesting all along.

Music

The Pineapple Thief Explore 'Versions of the Truth'

The conceptual focus of Versions of the Truth and the tight interplay between the musicians mark a new creative high for the Pineapple Thief, easily their best since Magnolia.

Books

UbuWeb's Kenneth Goldsmith Writes the Book on Internet Archiving

Kenneth Goldsmith's Duchamp Is My Lawyer, a tale of the creation and upkeep of the anti-internet internet, UbuWeb, is highly engaging and avoids the risk of ploughing down theoretical wormholes of limited interest.

Film

Serene Ambiguities in Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry

So much of Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry feels relevant to the 2020 experience, in which small distances have never felt greater.

Music

Sina Bathaie's Music "Bloom"s As Persian Progessive House

Toronto composer/producer Sina Bathaie serves up Persian hammer dulcimer and progressive house beats on the meditative "Bloom".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.