Tav Falco Salutes 'Girl Group' the Jaynetts With "Sally Go 'Round the Roses" (premiere)
Friend of William S. Burroughs, favorite of David Lynch and onetime collaborator with Alex Chilton, Tav Falco and Panther Burns return with a cover of a 1960s gem that's ahead of its time.
Cabaret of Daggers is the new release from Tav Falco and the veteran rocker's first since 2015. The record arrives on Record Store Day (November 23) via Org Music on limited edition yellow vinyl. The record will have wider release by the following week, including digital and standard black vinyl.
To celebrate, Falco has issued a cover (backed by his longtime band, Panther Burns) of the 1963 hit from the Jaynetts, "Sally Go 'Round The Roses." This rendition is an excellent hybrid of punk and pure rock 'n' roll, creating a fusion that at times seems surreal. One is reminded of Suicide and Alex Chilton's experimental post-Big Star work but Falco, of course, remains his own man, a singular force who walks a line between sweet, sentimental and sinister.
Chilton was a founding member of Panther Burns when and, in the early 1980s, the group often shared the stage at clubs such as Danceteria and the Peppermint Lounge. Though Chilton checked out of the group by 1984, Falco continued to record and tour, garnering the attention of director David Lynch, who invited Tav and his Panthers to play Club Silencio in Paris in 2015.
Falco's CV is as impressive as one could want from an underground superhero. In addition to chumming with Chilton, Falco worked as an assistant to famed Memphis photographer William Eggleston in the 1970s and ran with William S. Burroughs, Allen Ginsberg, Kenneth Anger and a host of others most would like to invite to a holiday dinner party.