Music

Taylor Swift Abandons Stadium-Pop for a New Tonal Approach on 'Folklore'

Michael Sumsion
29 Jul 2020
Photo: Beth Garrabrant / Courtesy of Republic Records

On Taylor Swift's surprise Lock Down album, Folklore, the omnipresent, world-conquering princess of self-mythology embraces a brooding post-pop texture that strikes a balance between lusty exuberance and indie-folky introspection.

Folklore
Taylor Swift

Republic

24 July 2020

Pop princess Taylor Swift's surprise new quarantine album, Folklore – announced and then released within a whirlwind 16 hours – signals both a purposeful shift in promotional etiquette and sonic palette that intimates a new normality in terms of music industry fast-tracking and a homespun approach to recording. The pandemic has enabled the 30-year-old singer-songwriter to downsize, shut out the outside world, hook up with indie-rock royalty (The National's guitarist Aaron Dessner) and pour her experiences and passions into a stripped-down, doleful and intelligent new indie-folk style that accommodates multiple character studies as well as her trademark first-person confessional yarns.

Just a casual glimpse of Swift's latest "cabincore" garb – a mix of vintage Americana and pioneer and prairie – and the front cover snap of her draped by the vast California woods suggest that Folklore comes coated in a certain wintry wistfulness. It's not an entirely accurate summary of its contents, as Folklore, written and recorded in isolation, encapsulates more the stickiness, ennui and sweet ache of late summer, with her acute and acerbic storytelling merging with Lana Del Rey's Gothic balladry and shot through with dusty Americana. Its muted country-folk and chamber-pop edges provide a significant swerve away from the frantic and flamboyant bangers of yore.

The 16 tunes comprising her latest song cycle oscillate gracefully around piano keyboards and introduce a series of portraits of fictional and real-life characters (from a terrified child with a traumatized best friend to a ghost scrutinizing her enemies at her funeral) to complement her reflections on the social distancing of quarantine time. "I've been having a hard time adjusting / I had the shiniest wheels, now they're rusting / I didn't know if you'd care if I came back / I have a lot of regrets about that." Swift approaches her material with the agility and dexterity of a novelist, serving up three perspectives of the same teenage love triangle on "Cardigan", "Betty", and "August", recounting both sides of the same story on others.

"The 1" opens the record with tinkling trickles of piano, honeyed mellotrons, and sparse drum programming as the singer frames a lost lover from her "roaring 20s": "You know, the greatest loves of all time are over now." This marriage of dreamy haze, subdued finger-picking, and glitchy experimentation sets the tone for the rest of the album, a sobering electro-acoustic soundscape that recalls splodges of work from Sufjan Stevens, Imogen Heap, Sarah McLachlan, Mazzy Star, and even the National's recent output.

"Cardigan" is a skulking, downtempo effort shaped from a Lana Del Rey-inflected slice of soul that ascends from forlorn murmurings to a sweeping chorus. "The Last Great American Dynasty" elegantly builds as Swift invokes the real-life story of Rebekah Harkness and her heir-to-oil-riches husband William through the prism of a whole community as a Greek chorus commentating on the action. It's an astute conceit that elevates a lyrical tale of small-town life to towering myth. "Invisible String" demonstrates a natural affinity for the campfire as the sky-bound plinking guitar bursts into an acoustic charge of pastoral loveliness whilst dissecting another lost love. "Teal was the color of your shirt when you were 16 at the yogurt shop / You used to work at to make a little money."

An obvious stand-out is "Exile", the slinky duet with Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver, the bearded avatar of log cabin melancholia. On this mournful examination of infidelity and dissolution, Vernon's lower, bass register is deftly juxtaposed with Swift's mid-range, conversational cadences and sharp-eyed observation to thrilling effect. A plaintive hush blossoms into a gleaming swarm of orchestral-gospel-flavored testifying that suggests the physical space of a cathedral: "I can see you staring, honey / Like he's just your understudy." It emanates an opulent, life-affirming swell and could easily have sat on the former's glorious i, i album of last year.

Elsewhere, "Peace", a weightless reverie pairing somber vocals with a minimal wave of synth and some light piano drizzle, sinks deep into existential matters: "All these people think love's for show, but I would die for you in secret." The closing "Hoax" wraps up proceedings on a high of sumptuous exhalation with one of Swift's most convincing and textured deliveries and elegiac piano garlanded with subtle stabs of strings.

The spartan and bucolic ballads on Folklore represent a compelling and entrancing patchwork of American short stories constructed by a major league pure pop artist maneuvering outside of her comfort zone, offering solace and retreating from the noise of the crowd-pleasing mainstream. These songs lean into a more earthy, elemental, and wounded mode, and Swift's art feels all the better for it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk folk pop chamber pop electro-folk pop alternative pop taylor swift music review
8
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

The Orange Peels Trace the Evolution of a Song with "Something Happens" (premiere)

The upcoming reissue of the Orange Peels' 1997 debut album offers 40 tracks and plenty of insights into the group's creative process. Bandleader Allen Clapp recalls how one stunning song blossomed.

Music

The "Anxiety" Is Palpable in Tatiana DeMaria's Powerful New Video (premiere)

Tatiana DeMaria reworks her punk band TAT's "Anxiety" into a searing, reflective acoustic number that's made all the more powerful by an intimate new performance video.

Music

Metal's Imperial Triumphant Discuss 'Alphaville' Their Soundtrack to a Pandemic

On Friday, avant-garde metal band Imperial Triumphant release Alphaville, their best album yet. It may just be the soundtrack to a pandemic, and it's a redefining moment in metal.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Joe Fiedler's Big Sackbut Get Down with Trombones 'Live in Graz'

Improvising and brass shaking from three trombones plus tuba equal a whole lotta fun on Joe Fiedler's Live in Graz.

Music

Charley Crockett Takes Us to the Movies on 'Welcome to Hard Times'

Charley Crockett's Welcome to Hard Times invokes the same misery and corruption as E.L. Doctorow's Welcome to Hard Times: the world is just a rigged casino where one can never get a break or even hope to break even.

Music

Lou Barlow's 'EMOH' Is Another Quiet Triumph in a Long History of Humble Genius

Re-released on vinyl to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Lou Barlow's EMOH offers a wide array of indie rock charms.

Television

The Enduring Appeal of 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Society is reckoning with Clinton-era "tough-on-crime" policies, law enforcement is no longer seen as the unambiguous good guys, yet true crime television thrives in Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries.

Music

Taylor Swift Abandons Stadium-Pop for a New Tonal Approach on 'Folklore'

On Taylor Swift's surprise Lock Down album, Folklore, the omnipresent, world-conquering princess of self-mythology embraces a brooding post-pop texture that strikes a balance between lusty exuberance and indie-folky introspection.

Film

'Captain Marvel' Sends a Powerful Message to Audiences and Filmmakers

The first female-centric film in the MCU, Captain Marvel, bakes the female experience into every aspect, making a potentially familiar story fresh and exciting.

Music

A Look Back at the Troubled Sessions for James Booker's Final Album, 'Classified'

Producer Scott Billington remembers capturing New Orleans piano legend James Booker's final, troubled days as a performer."One night he might wander around the club, staring at the ceiling, or he might get up and imitate Woody Woodpecker."

Music

20 Timeless Songs of Summer

Whether you're at the beach, hanging out in the park, or stuck in a tiny flat, these 20 timeless summer classics are sure to make the summer sun shine a little bit brighter.

Books

Tomine's Anti-Memoir, 'The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist'

There's something perversely entertaining for a memoir about the career of its successful author to stay so relentlessly focused on failures as Tomine.

Music

Lori McKenna Is 'The Balladeer' We Need Right Now

The Balladeer will only help cement Lori McKenna's reputation as one of America's finest musical artists. These 10 songs will bring a tear to your eye and remain stuck in your brain.

Music

Fontaines D.C. Discuss New Album 'A Hero's Death' and Art in a Pandemic

Fontaines D.C. guitarist Conor Curley speaks with PopMatters about their influences and the flatness around promoting their new album, A Hero's Death.

Music

Flo Milli Bottles Pure "Bad Bitch" Energy on 'Ho, Why Is You Here?'

The idea that a female rap project is a failure for being one-note -- especially when that note is confident and sexy -- ruins what a project like Flo Milli's Ho, Why Is You Here? has to offer: fun in its purest form.

Music

Admas' 'Sons of Ethiopia' Is the Product of Exile and 'Relocation'

A reissue of Sons of Ethiopia brings exile and the synth-heavy jazz of Washington, DC-based group Admas back into the spotlight.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.