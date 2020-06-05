Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Teddy Thompson Sings About Love on 'Heartbreaker Please'

Steve Horowitz
05 Jun 2020
Photo: Gary Waldman / Courtesy of Hearth PR

Teddy Thompson's Heartbreaker Please raises one's spirits by accepting the end as a new beginning. He's re-joining the world and out looking for love.

Heartbreaker Please
Teddy Thompson

Thirty Tigers

29 May 2020

Most of us have been there. The relationship that once promised to be 'the one' is over. It's sad, but we knew for a while that the affair was coming to an end. It's too early to find someone else. We just need to chill, look back, and look ahead while existing in the in-between. That's where Teddy Thompson lives on his latest release, Heartbreaker Please. The ten songs on the album share this melancholy vibe. They are more resigned than sad. They share an upbeat sensibility because there's an acknowledgment that the worst is over. There's something bittersweetly charming about the whole situation.

The album begins with a fanfare of horns as Thompson asks, "Why Wait", as in "Why wait for you to break my heart?" He initiates the breakup he sees as inevitable even as he pleads for his lover to stay. This mix of feelings reveals the narrator's confusion. Thompson's facility at expressing more than one emotive state at a time demonstrates his lyrical talents. He uses simple language to communicate complex thoughts and feelings through wordplay and intonations.

Consider the opening couplet of the title track: "Here's the piece of my heart / That you left at the part / Only bit that remains / You can break it again." Thompson starts to sing in a quiet voice over a simple beat. The first line's meaning is unclear; is he offering love—a piece of his heart? The other meaning of the homonym "piece" with "peace" suggests Thompson seeks comfort. He pauses before continuing, stringing out the reference (i.e., meaning when they separated and suggestively asking "part" of what). He then reaches back and explains that a "piece" is all he has; (re: the "only bit", whose vampirish connotation seems intentional) of the love he once felt. The music begins to swell as he painfully conveys his bitterness and then stoically continues that he's willing to suffer more; hence, "again". Thompson paints the scenario in a mere 21 words. The rest of the song "Heartbreaker Please" extracts the push/pull of feelings its ambiguous moniker suggests (he wants the affair to end, he wants the relationship to continue, he doesn't know what he wants).

Thompson openly admits his debt to 1950s rock and roll acts such as the Everly Brothers on his sound, and songs such as "It's Not Easy" and "At a Light" would fit right in on a playlist with tracks like "Bye Bye Love" and "Kathy's Clown". They share a thematic similarity: the narrator bemoans the ending of a romantic liaison but knows it's not the end of the world. There is a distinct musical resemblance to the oldies as well. That is true of the album as a whole whose title evokes such songs as "Heartbreaker", "Lover Please", and others. Thompson addresses the fact that he prefers old radio hits to new ones on "Record Player" and this is exemplified by the music here.

Thompson produced the record, as well as singing and playing lead guitar and writing all the songs. He worked with a small combo of people, mostly Jeff Hill on bass, Zach Jones on percussion, Al Street on electric guitar, and Eric Finland on keyboards. Thompson's father Richard contributed to the mix with electric guitar on the title song. Like much of Richard's work, the son's compositions frequently have a jaunty ambiance. That is probably not a hereditary trait as much as part of the human condition these days: smiling through the apocalypses (both personal and collective ones).

Heartbreaker Please raises one's spirits by accepting the end as a new beginning. He sings about feeling "Brand New", and while his enthusiasm is suspect, there is a sense of relief present. Thompson's not wallowing; he's re-joining the world and out looking for love.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk americana folk rock country folk alternative country r&b thirty tigers music review teddy thompson
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Dancing in the Street: Our 25 Favorite Motown Singles

Detroit's Motown Records will forever be important as both a hit factory and an African American-owned label that achieved massive mainstream success and influence. We select our 25 favorite singles from the "Sound of Young America".

Music

The Durutti Column's 'Vini Reilly' Is the Post-Punk's Band's Definitive Statement

Mancunian guitarist/texturalist Vini Reilly parlayed the momentum from his famous Morrissey collaboration into an essential, definitive statement for the Durutti Column.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

What Will Come? COVID-19 and the Politics of Economic Depression

The financial crash of 2008-2010 reemphasized that traumatic economic shifts drive political change, so what might we imagine — or fear — will emerge from the COVID-19 depression?

Music

Datura4 Take Us Down the "West Coast Highway Cosmic" (premiere)

Australia's Datura4 deliver a highway anthem for a new generation with "West Coast Highway Cosmic". Take a trip without leaving the couch.

Music

Teddy Thompson Sings About Love on 'Heartbreaker Please'

Teddy Thompson's Heartbreaker Please raises one's spirits by accepting the end as a new beginning. He's re-joining the world and out looking for love.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Little Protests Everywhere

Wherever you are, let's invite our neighbors not to look away from police violence against African Americans and others. Let's encourage them not to forget about George Floyd and so many before him.

Music

Carey Mercer's New Band Soft Plastics Score Big with Debut '5 Dreams'

Two years after Frog Eyes dissolved, Carey Mercer is back with a new band, Soft Plastics. 5 Dreams and Mercer's surreal sense of incongruity should be welcomed with open arms and open ears.

Music

Sondre Lerche Rewards 'Patience' with Clever and Sophisticated Indie Pop

Patience joins its predecessors, Please and Pleasure, to form a loose trilogy that stands as the finest work of Sondre Lerche's career.

Film

Ruben Fleischer's 'Venom' Has No Bite

Ruben Fleischer's toothless antihero film, Venom is like a blockbuster from 15 years earlier: one-dimensional, loose plot, inconsistent tone, and packaged in the least-offensive, most mass appeal way possible. Sigh.

Books

Cordelia Strube's 'Misconduct of the Heart' Palpitates with Dysfunction

Cordelia Strube's 11th novel, Misconduct of the Heart, depicts trauma survivors in a form that's compelling but difficult to digest.

Music

Reaching For the Vibe: Sonic Boom Fears for the Planet on 'All Things Being Equal'

Sonic Boom is Peter Kember, a veteran of 1980s indie space rockers Spacemen 3, as well as Spectrum, E.A.R., and a whole bunch of other fascinating stuff. On his first solo album in 30 years, he urges us all to take our foot off the gas pedal.

Film

Old British Films, Boring? Pshaw!

The passage of time tends to make old films more interesting, such as these seven films of the late '40s and '50s from British directors John Boulting, Carol Reed, David Lean, Anthony Kimmins, Charles Frend, Guy Hamilton, and Leslie Norman.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.