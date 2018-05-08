The 25 Best Songs of Teenage Fanclub
In our latest artist list, we pay tribute to power pop legends Teenage Fanclub. Here are their 25 best songs.
Having just run a retrospective on the power pop heroes the Posies to commemorate their 30th anniversary and tour, it seems like a good time to provide the same treatment for the Posies' power pop brethren, the also brilliant, and also still highly-functioning, Teenage Fanclub. Consider this a head-start on commemorating the 30th anniversary of Teenage Fanclub's own debut release, which is actually not for two more years, or perhaps as a celebration of their upcoming vinyl reissues of five select albums. In any event, this is a band well worth extra attention.
Today, Teenage Fanclub is the three co-founders/guitarists/equal co-singer-songwriters: Norman Blake, Gerard Love and Raymond McGinley; drummer Francis McDonald; and, since 2004, keyboardist Dave McGowan. These Scotsmen first arose from a thriving but underappreciated Glasgow indie music scene in the late '80s. They have since become a legendary power pop group and, while not necessarily a household name (more on that later), they have long been revered by critics, and maintain a devout following.
On the one hand, Teenage Fanclub has deep roots in the distorted guitars of Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine, and the fuzzy/jangly guitar of American power pop group, Big Star. On the other hand, they are also very much rooted in the melodic, pop classicism of the Beatles and Love. Further, Teenage Fanclub also embraces some of the bare emotions of those latter groups. That is, they have no qualms singing choruses like "I'm in love with you, and I know that it's you ... Yeah," 11 times in one song, for example, or in naming another song, no kidding, "Tears Are Cool". Thus, where most bands would sound inauthentic, cloying, or just plain dumb, Teenage Fanclub pulls it off with ease.
Rock and roll, of course, has often been associated with a classic attitude of 'detached cool,' i.e. not caring, or at least pretending not to care, such as the leather-jacketed Marlon Brando's "What have you got?" to rebel against, or Elvis sneering his way through his first record, "That's All Right". And detached cool is fantastic. But to care deeply and openly—and still not worry what anyone thinks, that takes its own special kind of guts.
Teenage Fanclub debuted in 1990 with the fine A Catholic Education. That release isn't representative of the rest of their catalogue, but it does show the band's jumping off point with a proto-grunge of sludgy, fuzzed-out guitars, and a budding penchant for melodies.
The second album, Bandwagonesque (1991), drew critical raves and today is their canonized pop masterpiece. While still rooted in distorted guitars, the band's songwriting, melodies, and harmonies all developed incredibly quickly and, as a result, Bandwagonesque is pretty flawless in those regards, and from the first song to last. Languid rhythms co-exist with the immediacy of power chords and great hooks. It's been noted that Teenage Fanclub is an amalgamation of the Byrds, Big Star, and the Beatles, and with this album, especially, the group delivers on that lofty premise.
The third formal Fanclub release, Thirteen (1993) (a reference to the Big Star ballad of the same name), saw more expansive sounds, including some string arrangements, and more Byrds-like, country-rock influence. Because Thirteen didn't possess the immediately energizing effect of Bandwagonesque, critics and the mainstream music-buying public were mostly disappointed. Of course, many later came around to praise Thirteen and even to regard it as one of the group's best. Nonetheless, whatever commercial momentum that might have made Teenage Fanclub a household name at that time, stalled out.
This is hardly the first time that popular commercial concerns, and the universe itself, have conspired to reward the wrong people. Still, though, the story of the group's lack of mainstream notoriety is fairly remarkable.
First, recall the early and mid-'90s, when Teenage Fanclub had just begun to hit their stride, along with what was called a "power pop revival", that included the Posies, Matthew Sweet, and some others. At that time, the mainstream was, of course, embracing angst-ridden grunge, an edgier alt-rock movement, and beat- and verse-focused hip-hop. Simply put, despite Teenage Fanclub topping critics' lists and even performing on Saturday Night Live in 1992 (with Jason Priestley hosting!), highly-melodic, pop-classicism just wasn't the order of the day.
Furthermore, the biggest rock stars of the '90s, and even from each side of the pond: Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Oasis' Liam Gallagher, and Radiohead, all had touted Teenage Fanclub as an absolute favorite. In fact, the Scotsmen somehow managed to avoid superstardom even after having been handpicked by Nirvana to open for them on the European leg of their culture-altering Nevermind tour in 1992, and again after being handpicked by Radiohead to open for them on their culture-altering OK Computer tour, five years later.
It seems that Teenage Fanclub's often stark vulnerability, in-your-face optimism, and lack of more hedonistic lyrical themes, all fly in the face of many of rock's norms and typical 'detached cool.' Thus, it is this approach that has perhaps kept the band from truly 'blowing up.'
The band members have always seemed comfortable with their career track, as well as themselves. They have avoided unnecessary outside distractions, such as ugly band fights, drug problems, punch-outs, crazy quotes, and the like. From the debut record forward, the group has simply remained focused on making the music they wanted to make. As Norman Blake once put it, they never were really "in awe of the music industry." Former band manager Chas Banks further clarified the band's approach, quoting a Geffen records executive that had dealt with the group: "These guys are amazing, you sit and talk with them and they are polite, attentive, and charming. You come out of the meeting totally believing they have 100 percent bought into the idea you've just presented to them; then they go off and do just whatever the f*** they wanted to do in the first place." (The Herald, 2005) Thus, Teenage Fanclub has gone their own way.
After Thirteen, the group's next releases, Grand Prix (1995), Songs from Northern Britain (1997), and (to a lesser extent) Howdy! (2000), were lauded by critics and fans, again, and kept the group selling records in Europe, though less so in the U.S. Grand Prix has some highs of shimmering power pop gold that arguably surpass the highs of Bandwagonesque. The latter two of the above albums are generally more relaxed and more nuanced collections of songs, but still of consistently high quality.
The last three proper Fanclub albums, Man-Made (2005), Shadows (2010), and Here (2016), represent a marked shift in the group's music. It is a more mature power pop, for sure, but they have found a groove that fits them extremely well, including a seamless inclusion of keyboards. The songs are personal, radiant, and uniformly good.
Teenage Fanclub has an apparent equilibrium, and a marked lack of egos. Each of their last five albums, for example, contain exactly twelve songs apiece, with exactly four songs from each songwriter. And since 2000, the group has averaged a seemingly leisurely five years between studio albums, ensuring their highest possible quality. And the albums are so good that no one is complaining.
And as to the songs, themselves? Here is one writer's list of Teenage Fanclub's 25 best, to-date.
25. "Fallin'" (a collaboration with De La Soul)
This early rap-rock track sneaks onto the last slot both for being a very cool song but also just for being unique in the Fanclub catalogue (and the sampled hook also happens to be a nice homage to Tom Petty). The groundbreaking Judgment Night soundtrack paired top rap and rock acts together, and this one worked particularly well. De la Soul is very loose, even looser than usual, while Teenage Fanclub modifies their style to make an open, alt-power pop bedrock for the rappers to do their thing.
24. Born Under a Good Sign
An atypical Fanclub song, with more textured and with a heavier beat (by Fanclub standards), discordant piano notes, and ragged guitar riffs. It is a bit dark and mysterious but, being Teenage Fanclub, you know they weren't born under a bad sign, either.
23. "Catholic Education"
From the debut, a straightforward but standout rocker with a Sonic Youth influence. A bit of a dig at the church, a rare thing for the apolitical band.
22. "Start Again"
A classic, easy-going song about struggling but having optimism. Has of late been the group's regular show-opener, and for good reason.
21. "The Town and the City"
Relentlessly upbeat and earnest, dream/sunshine pop from Howdy! Light piano and synth effects enhance an already great song.
