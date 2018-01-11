Tenderfoot - "Semiprecious Life" (audio) (premiere)
Seattle-born dream-folk outfit Tenderfoot demonstrates its sense of adventure on new single "Semiprecious Life".
Led by songwriter Adam Kendall Woods, Tenderfoot has earned a reputation in its still slender years for smart, concise songs that spotlight Woods' uncanny knack for the craft while highlighting the capabilities of his bandmates on their individual instruments. Joined by Jude Miqueli (drums), Gabriel Molinaro (keys), and Darcey Zoller (strings), Woods exemplifies this on "Semiprecious Life" from the group's upcoming release, Break Apart.
Dubbed "queer dreamfolk", the quartet's sound is a collision of classic, Old World folk elements that jib perfectly with contemporary lo-fi sensibilities. Across this song alone, the group demonstrates that it's not averse to musical risks while never forsaking tunefulness for edginess.
Woods adds that "Semiprecious Life" was the first tune tracked for the new album. "It helped set the tone," he recalls. "The lyrics were written in the middle of a house party, in one of those moments when you know you are supposed to be having fun, but you find yourself in an existential crisis in a random bedroom scribbling in your journal. The atmospheric sounds in the background of the song were pulled from construction noises bleeding through the walls of the recording studio in Seattle, which is no longer there."
There may be sounds of places that are gone on "Semiprecious Life" but for Tenderfoot this seems like only the beginning.
Tenderfoot's Break Apart arrives 2 February via Porchlight Records and may be ordered here. Check out Tenderfoot's album release show in Seattle on 8 February at the Sunset Tavern and one in Brooklyn on 16 March at C'mon Everybody.