Tengger Cavalry Share "Farewell Song" Ahead of Carnegie Hall Performance (premiere)
Acclaimed metal band Tengger Cavalry share a performance of "Farewell Song" ahead of their forthcoming Mongolian nomadic folk music concert.
Tengger Cavalry has seen a tumultuous past year. At first, they broke up in February following the stresses of ongoing business matters. Frontman Nature G later decided to reinstate the acclaimed metal band after spending the past several months finding himself, first in Austin, then in Mongolia, Tibet, and Beijing. In Beijing, Nature took the opportunity to rekindle familial bonds while helping a friend train a young horse, which was a turning point for the artist in reigniting his passion for music. Reinvigorated by the horse-based culture that Tengger Cavalry embraced to begin with, Nature decided to resurrect the band over summer.
Following a return to New York City and a successful Kickstarter campaign, Nature has rounded up Tengger Cavalry once more. Albeit, their much-anticipated performance at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall will be taking a turn from the metal sounds of their previous endeavors. Rather, the band will be offering their renditions of Mongolian nomadic folk music on the evening of 20 September at the venue. Ahead of the jam, Tengger Cavalry are sharing a performance of the Inner Mongolian composition, "Farewell Song". Nature is joined on fiddle by Wulijimuren, drummer Randy Tesser, bassist Greg Baker, and keyboardist Zong Li. Together, they produce a riveting live performance of the traditional arrangement.