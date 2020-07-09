The Texas Gentlemen Share the Powerful and Soulful "Last Call" (premiere)
Eclectic Texas band, the Texas Gentlemen return with a vibrant, imaginative LP that resists musical boundaries. Hear their latest epic single, "Last Call".
Floor It!!!, the latest from the Texas Gentlemen, arrives 17 July via New West Records. The celebrated group deliver 13 songs on this new album, which was produced by Matt Pence (Jason Isbell, John Moreland, Midlake) and recorded at the legendary Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Niles City Sound in Ft. Worth, Texas, and Pence's own EchoLab Studios in Denton, Texas.
The latest single, "Last Call" demonstrates the group's ability to glide effortlessly between soul, the Band-style Americana, the deep recesses of psychedelic rock with even a slight glimmer of progressive rock tossed thrown in for good measure. What we are ultimately treated to is a remarkable artistic statement, a reminder of a record being an art form, a band exploring the possibilities of its craft and pushing us toward some new, exhilarating terrain.
"Some people have success to the detriment of common people," says co-founder Daniel Creamer. "There are some things that are always prevalent in our culture, but maybe more so now. It's a little eerie to see the connections between the song and what's going on now." He adds, "But recording it was a blast. There's a moment in there that's reminiscent of Joe Cocker's Mad Dogs and Englishmen right at the top of the tune. There are some really crazy percussion sounds there."