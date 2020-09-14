Thaba's "Warrior" Is Electropop Rooted in South African Pop Traditions
On their single "Warrior", Thaba blend beautiful melodies and gentle electronics and beats to create a new form of electronically-based South African electropop based on mbaqanga and kwaito.
Thaba is a collaboration between South Africa's Khusi Seremane (singer-songwriter) and American Gabriel Cyr, a producer and musician. However, the project will sadly be a one-off as Seremane passed away from long-term health issues this summer at the young age of 41. On their single "Warrior", the pair blend beautiful melodies and gentle electronics and beats to create a new form of electronically-based Mbaqanga and kwaito music. Rooted in the pop music of South Africa, "Warrior" feels of tradition and also a bold move forward with Seremane gorgeous, flowing vocals and the tasteful, minimalistic electronics.
Thaba's debut album, Eyes Rest Their Feet, releases on 6 November via Soundway Records.
