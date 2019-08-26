The 100 Greatest Alternative Songs of the 1990s
As we approach PopMatters' 20th anniversary this October, we are re-presenting some of our most popular features of all time. This list of the best "alternative" songs of the 1990s followed a year after our similar '80s list and was one of most popular series ever.
PART 1 (100 - 81)
The first part includes songs from the Jesus and Mary Chain, New Order, the Church, Stereolab, Slowdive, and more.
PART 2 (80 - 61)
The second segment includes Pavement, Suzanne Vega, Morrissey, Dinosaur Jr., and more.
PART 3 (60 - 41)
The third part presents tunes from Sonic Youth, Primal Scream, Garbage, Pixies, and more.
PART 4 (40 - 21)
The fourth part features tracks from Suede, Manic Street Preachers, Pulp, My Bloody Valentine, and more.
PART 5 (20 - 1)
The fifth and final part looks at singles from Portishead, Blur, Björk, R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails, and more.
