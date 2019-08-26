Powered by RebelMouse
The 100 Greatest Alternative Songs of the 1990s

PopMatters Staff
26 Aug 2019

As we approach PopMatters' 20th anniversary this October, we are re-presenting some of our most popular features of all time. This list of the best "alternative" songs of the 1990s followed a year after our similar '80s list and was one of most popular series ever.

PART 1 (100 - 81)

The first part includes songs from the Jesus and Mary Chain, New Order, the Church, Stereolab, Slowdive, and more.

PART 2 (80 - 61)

The second segment includes Pavement, Suzanne Vega, Morrissey, Dinosaur Jr., and more.

PART 3 (60 - 41)

The third part presents tunes from Sonic Youth, Primal Scream, Garbage, Pixies, and more.

PART 4 (40 - 21)

The fourth part features tracks from Suede, Manic Street Preachers, Pulp, My Bloody Valentine, and more.

PART 5 (20 - 1)

The fifth and final part looks at singles from Portishead, Blur, Björk, R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails, and more.

