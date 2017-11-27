Powered by RebelMouse
The Bug - "Bad ft. Flowdan" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
1s
Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle (Ninja Tune)

This new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow.

Chris Ingalls: A brutal, intricate swamp of beats and rhymes, this new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow. These two have collaborated frequently in the past (most notably in 2007 on "Skeng"), and it's obvious that the combination of their talents results in songs that just "click." This is one of those examples. A brief, uncomplicated single with a lot to say. [8/10]

Tristan Kneschke: The Bug engages with some old-school riddim in a collab with Flowdan. The fit feels comfortable, since it's not the first time these two have worked together by any stretch. The grimey, scraping beat is where Flowdan usually stakes his claim, though his vocals seem to carry the entirety of this particular track. Unfortunately, the whole thing lacks an energizing force; by the halfway point, it's lost momentum, with its last minute (at least) becoming superfluous. [5/10]

Adriane Pontecorvo: The Bug is back at it again with some industrial dub, heavy and grimy, and it makes for some of the most ominous dancehall music you'll ever hear. As always, the mixing is done with skill and finesse, and its weight ensures the beats are right up in your face: The Bug is not an artist to ignore. [7/10]

Steve Horowitz: There is an imperative need to not just understand people from their own perspectives, but to understand the world from their perspectives as well. The lyrics trace the ways that Flowdan explores the society in which he grew up. He's an active agent in a place that condemns him for being himself. The Bug's presentation of outside forces as noises that interfere with one's growth just reinforces the message. [7/10]

William Nesbit: The songs starts with the sound of an interstellar beam up. The world we are transported to is one of scratchy rhythms and throbbing bass. I can't completely tell what he's saying, something about hard living in East London as a child and adolescent. No matter; if this is the alien world, I'll stay awhile before returning to earth. [7/10]

SCORE: 6.80

Yesterday's Jukebox: Jackson Browne - 'Running on Empty' (1977)

When that last guitar's been packed away: Forty years ago, Jackson Browne introduced a new kind of concept album.

By 1977 Jackson Browne had released four albums, the most recent one (The Pretender, in 1976) hailed as a commercial and artistic breakthrough, thanks to the singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and the title track. His discography up to that point was pretty standard singer/songwriter fare that drew comparisons to contemporaries like James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Nobody could have predicted the conceptual shift of his next album, but chart success and critical accolades have proven that Running on Empty, the album he released 40 years ago on 6 December, was probably the right artistic move.

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

'Wonder Wheel' Spins Between Affecting Character Drama and Bizarre Victim Blaming

Juno Temple (IMDB)

Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel takes something of an unforgivable twist, at least in the current zeitgeist.

There are sounds that remind us of summer: the old-timesy jingle of the ice cream truck, sprinklers whizzing back and forth over freshly mowed lawns, darts popping balloons at the state fair. It's in this sort of blissful cacophony that Woody Allen's latest period drama, set in 1950s Coney Island, takes place. But Ginny (Kate Winslet), a middle-aged waitress at the local clam shack, has lost all joy in the ring-a-ding-lings of her carnival town. She's prone to migraines and despair (over the usual stuff: a failed acting career, an unhappy marriage), and with her 40th birthday just around the corner, her miserable existence seems set in stone.

Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)

Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.

As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.

