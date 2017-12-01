Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Mamma First: Considering 2013's Critique of Child-rearing, 'The Conflict'

Elisabeth Woronzoff
5m

On French scholar Élisabeth Badinter's critical deconstruction of the maternal expectations that create a backlash against women's rights.

Which is it: breast is best or fed is best? Exclusive breastfeeding is not optional, so use bottles so other's can feed the child? Co-sleeping creates bonding opportunities or increases the likelihood of SIDS? Children should go to daycare for socialization or children should stay with parents? These are just the preliminary questions new parents, but especially new mothers endure once they face maternal culture. Élisabeth Badinter's The Conflict: How Overzealous Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women demonstrates contemporary maternal narratives as harmful reaffirmations of the dominant ideologies that oppress women. Badinter deconstructs the current attitudes on maternal identity and suggests the expectations placed on women "whether she is married or in a relationship, a mother is expected to put her baby before the father" (101) and herself.


The Conflict: How Overzealous Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women

Elisabeth Badinter
June 2013

Badinter begins by examining the connection between the availability of contraception, attitudes toward motherhood, and as importantly -- the choice to live child-free. Using an impressive range of data from global studies juxtaposed to sociocultural conditions, Badinter demonstrates that many women are given more choice these days, yet oftentimes this choice is a mimesis. As social, political, and economic norms shift so do "the ideologies of motherhood and the pressure exerted on women to conform to fashionable models of the good mother" (26). As a result, women are pressured to fit within a specific ideal, then they're riddled with guilt and shame when they don't want to or can't conform.

Some of these ideals are influenced by maternal naturalism, a philosophy drawing from ethology and feminism ideology. Naturalism "claim[ed] to provide happiness and wisdom to women, mother's families, and society" (33) by embracing a return to nature. Badinter argues this seemingly progressive ethos is actually quite dangerous. For example, when choosing a birthing method, a woman's suffering becomes the first markers of a good mother -- one who can set aside her own discomfort and pain. Naturalism also supports breastfeeding on demand, skin-to-skin contact, co-sleeping and baby wearing as surefire ways to ignite maternal instinct. As a result, a woman loses her individual identity and is forced to submit to overzealous notions of motherhood while any personal or professional contact is sacrificed.

To Badinter it's clear that when faced with this conflict that most women are setup to fall short while others choose to avoid motherhood completely. She forces readers to question if the concept of natural is objective (it isn't) and if the scientific studies supporting this philosophy are inclusive (they're not). Yet these ideologies are further supported by organizations such as the La Leche League, which Badinter points out reiterates these expectations as "biblical in form and tone" (73). The specter of the bad mother is insistent and ubiquitous.

Badinter takes an intersectional approach to her study. She examines several sociocultural and economic factors that contribute to the overzealous motherhood conflict but falls short on including a conversation on race. Race and religion as factors contributing to women's notion of motherhood are necessary. Additionally, mental health factors such as postpartum anxiety or depression influence how a new mother constructs her identity but are excluded from Badinter's study.

Badinter raises the vital question of "how to negotiate a work family balance" (109). Since she's a French scholar, the majority of her case studies fall on the European model. This shows US readers how pre- and post-natal care, in addition to parental leave options, are pathologically underserved in America. Other nations have long since achieved a more progressive work life balance. Even though it far eclipses the the American model, Badinter finds issues with the current discussion of parental leave. She's right. Current policies in addition to harmful social norms are not enough to even begin to alleviate "the onerous responsibilities placed on mothers" (112).

I admit that I was slightly jealous of the parental leave policies she critiques. This forced me to question why I'm complacent with contemporary US parental and natal care. I realized I've accepted the dominant norms about motherhood and have failed to question this oppressive paradigm. So thank you, Elisabeth Badinter, for reminding me there's still work to be done and this is no time for apathy. The Conflict: How Overzealous Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women is a critical meditation on the maternal expectations that create a backlash against women's rights and agency.

Related Articles Around the Web
maternal culture maternal naturalism feminism motherhood la leche league parental leave childbearing childrearing women's rights attachment parenting
8
Film

Louis CK’s Unconvincingly Self-Flaggelating ‘I Love You Daddy’

Louis C.K. and Chloë Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (2017) (IMDB)

CK draws attention to sexual harassment problems while indulging in being able to have such problems.

In order for I Love You Daddy to work it must function on two levels. One way is we follow the narrative where director, screenwriter, and star Louis CK plays Glen Topher, a successful television presence (much like CK himself). We watch as Glen, a pathetic man who makes mistakes and doesn't get it, is shuttled between opinionated women. We watch as Glen makes little progress himself, and as his faults open the film for women-lead (maybe) discussions on sex, gender, and feminism. And we watch him be, as CK always is, not such a bad guy. I Love You Daddy revels in Glen's faults, but while gently critical (in a near-didactic way), it's never condemning.

Keep reading... Show less
sexual harassment louis c.k. comedy drama i love you daddy
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb ex eye royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
progressive rock progressive metal steven wilson ayreon big big train major parkinson wobbler beardfish rikard sjöblom gungfly pain of salvation caligula's horse mariusz duda lunatic soul riverside sky architect daniel gildenlöw best music of 2017
Film

'The Crime of Monsieur Lange' Is One of Jean Renoir's Least Known Films. But a Restored Version Shows It's the Most Pure Fun

Kenneth Turan
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

What elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

LOS ANGELES — If you know the work of Jean Renoir, indisputably one of the world's great directors, it's likely for one of his serious meaning of life films like Grand Illusion and The Rules of The Game. The Crime of Monsieur Lange, by contrast, is one of the master's least known films but offers the most pure fun of any of them.

Keep reading... Show less
the crime of monsieur lange jean renoir
Comics

Doubling (And Tripling) Down On Time Travel in 'X-men Blue #16'

Even with a glut of time traveling shenanigans, the time-displaced X-men find a way to keep it interesting.

There's a certain point in a narrative when a certain subplot either needs to be abandoned or shoved back into the spotlight. It's like that point in a poker game when pushing all the chips to the center of the table is the only sound tactic left. It's a major risk and one that potentially undermines the entire foundation of a story, but the payoff can be significant. For the time-displaced X-men in X-men Blue, the time is right for that kind of gamble.

Keep reading... Show less
cullen bunn thony silas x-men blue time travel x-men
6
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image