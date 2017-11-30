Powered by RebelMouse
Film

'The Crime of Monsieur Lange' Is One of Jean Renoir's Least Known Films. But a Restored Version Shows It's the Most Pure Fun

Kenneth Turan
 Kenneth Turan
9m
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

What elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

LOS ANGELES — If you know the work of Jean Renoir, indisputably one of the world's great directors, it's likely for one of his serious meaning of life films like Grand Illusion and The Rules of The Game. The Crime of Monsieur Lange, by contrast, is one of the master's least known films but offers the most pure fun of any of them.

Playing in a new 4K restoration at Laemmle's Royal, this joyous, ebullient 1936 film is an unlikely venture for several reasons, and all the more enjoyable for them.

For one thing, title character Amedee Lange (Rene Lefevre) is a quite improbable hero, a shambling dreamer accurately described as having his head always in the clouds.

Also, as the title indicates, the film involves a sordid crime and features a completely reprehensible key player, an unscrupulous conniver and womanizer who seems, at least on paper, impossible to tolerate.

Yet what elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

Lange was also the only collaboration between Renoir and another giant of French cinema, screenwriter Jacques Prevert, known for collaborations with director Marcel Carne including Port of Shadows, Le Jour Se Leve and the classic Children of Paradise.

Though the bulk of its story unfolds in flashback, Monsieur Lange starts at an inn at the French border, where the locals notice that a newcomer, now asleep in his room, just might be the Monsieur Lange wanted for murder by the Paris police.

As discussion focuses on whether he should be turned in, the man's companion, the vivacious Valentine (a scintillating Florette) enters the room.

"I've loved other men, but it's him I love now," she says candidly and offers to tell Lange's story and allow the listeners to decide his fate.

Lange lives and works in a courtyard-facing building complex that contains the publishing house that employs him and the small laundry that Valentine runs.

Though he works hard during the day, Lange lives for his nights, when he stays up late writing pulp fiction about a heroic character named Arizona Jim who "rides hell for leather" in pursuit of desperadoes.

A classic romantic, Lange has a map of America with Arizona circled on it on his garret wall, holsters and chaps nailed beside it, and a purity of vision in his heart.

Lange is part of a makeshift community that includes cycling enthusiast Charles (Maurice Baquet), in love with Estelle (Nadia Sibirskaïa), one of Valentine's laundresses.

Hovering over it all like a silver-tongued devil is Batala (a marvelous Jules Berry), an unscrupulous hustler and womanizer who runs the publishing house that employs Lange.

An early advocate of branded content, Batala bulldozes Lange into signing a contract he doesn't read and publishes his Arizona Jim stories amended to include the hero stopping at key moments in the action to ostentatiously swallow Ranimax pills, something which understandably infuriates the author.

How one thing led to another, including the crime of the title, is best left to the film to reveal, though it is worth noting that the story's enthusiasm for turning the publishing house into a cooperative is linked to French electoral politics of the day.

But much more than its politics, The Crime of Monsieur Lange is known for its irresistible exuberance, a spirit epitomized by a scene featuring a hoard of crazed French lads storming a newsstand, screaming "Arizona Jim, Arizona Jim" and buying up all copies of the magazine as soon as they're delivered. It may not sound like much, but it is a gem.

As to the last word on Renoir's charming film, let's leave it to fellow filmmaker François Truffaut, a working critic before he was a director.

"Of all Renoir's films," he wrote, "Monsieur Lange is the most spontaneous, the richest in miracles of camera work, the most full of pure beauty and truth. In short, it is a film touched by divine grace."

Related Articles Around the Web
the crime of monsieur lange jean renoir
Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 ambient instrumental kiasmos hayden pedigo the seven fields of aphelion indian wells teen daze cfcf jean-michel blais aris kindt mark mcguire dungen prins thomas metro riders leandro fresco rafael anton irisarri
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
progressive rock progressive metal steven wilson ayreon big big train major parkinson wobbler beardfish rikard sjöblom gungfly pain of salvation caligula's horse mariusz duda lunatic soul riverside sky architect daniel gildenlöw best music of 2017
Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

Keep reading... Show less
punk rock matt caughthran the bronx interview mariachi hardcore punk garage punk
Comics

Doubling (And Tripling) Down On Time Travel in 'X-men Blue #16'

Even with a glut of time traveling shenanigans, the time-displaced X-men find a way to keep it interesting.

There's a certain point in a narrative when a certain subplot either needs to be abandoned or shoved back into the spotlight. It's like that point in a poker game when pushing all the chips to the center of the table is the only sound tactic left. It's a major risk and one that potentially undermines the entire foundation of a story, but the payoff can be significant. For the time-displaced X-men in X-men Blue, the time is right for that kind of gamble.

Keep reading... Show less
cullen bunn thony silas x-men blue time travel x-men
6
Books

'Rebellious Mourning' Explores Getting Through the Darkness to the Other Side

Those on the journey -- from initial mourning to grieving (finite or long-term) -- must have a guide.

The work of grieving can seem too overwhelming, too complex for mere civilians to comprehend. We understand how to mourn, why to mourn. We go through the rituals of burial and accepting or providing condolences after losing loved ones, enduring a national disaster, or absorbing the new normal reality of a terminal medical condition into our lives. Mourning is easy because it can become more understandable and acceptable in private, beneath the shadows. More often than not, we are expected to mourn in private after a prescribed period of time (usually one year) so as to not interfere with the lives of the more fortunate. After all, dark clouds will always break up and the sun will come up tomorrow, right?

Keep reading... Show less
personal narratives testimonies black lives matter border lives police brutality grief essays cindy millstein death rebellious mourning
7
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image