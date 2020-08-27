Norway's the Ella Sisters Spin Sibling Harmonies on "Queens" (premiere)
Norwegian indie pop duo, the Ella Sisters create a new feminist anthem of female empowerment with "Queens".
Sibling duo the Ella Sisters call the south coast of Norway home, and like their many of Scandinavian brethren, they are quite masterful at creating super-catchy indie pop. The sisters sport perfect harmonies as so do many blood relations (think of the Everly Brothers or the Judds), and they utilize them on their powerful new single. "Queens" could be a new feminist anthem as the Ella Sisters create "a hymn for female empowerment", in their words. It's a universal message and shows how committed young people are to creating a fairer and equitable society. "We want to love and feel alive," sing the duo as stunning scenes of Norway intertwine with scenes from women's marches. Girl power is irresistible.