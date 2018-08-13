Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Exits Hope Listeners Will "Press Repeat" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
13 Aug 2018
New York trio the Exits' "Press Repeat" speaks to the loneliness of urban life and the urgency of human connection.

"Press Repeat" is the new video from New York City-based outfit the Exits. Built on rhythms that summon comparisons to the Police at that storied trio's most driving, hot burnt guitar figures that send novice six-stringers to the woodshed, and vocal hooks that bob along quite nicely with all the rest, "Press Repeat" speaks to the loneliness of urban life and the urgency of human connection. Consisting of guitarist/vocalist Jared X, drummer/vocalist Ryan "Cal" Calbrese and drummer Tom Harrison, the group has become an integral part of New York City's indie rock scene. The band's upcoming debut EP promises to surprise and stun with more of the same.

