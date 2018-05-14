The Local Goes "Racing" With New Video (premiere)
The Local's new video "Racing" "explores the hopelessness of trying to sort through emotions in a life that always seems to be coming at you 100 mph".
The Local has been described as My Bloody Valentine crossed with Spoon and Ennio Morricone. Of course, listeners needn't be familiar with any or all of those acts to appreciate what the group has to offer on its new single, "Racing", and the accompanying video, directed by Adam Peditto. There is something distinctly nuanced about this music, about the song, something that is not so much restrained as it is subtle, the kind of song that reveals the full depths of its charms upon repeated listens.
Vocalist/guitarist Ben Sweet wrote the song at his kitchen table one morning when he was late for an appointment. "It explores the hopelessness of trying to sort through emotions in a life that always seems to be coming at you 100 mph and never seems to allow the time or space to make sense of things," he says.
The track is culled from the group's new EP, Reverie, which is out May 18 on Wednesday Records. The group brings together Sweet with husband wife team of Jenny Henry (bass) and Dean Henry. The latter's Northern Ireland roots merged nicely with Sweet's American and UK influences. Before the long the pair had created a working collaboration that led to the Local.
Friend Pat Berkery (the War on Drugs, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah!) added drums to the EP and since its completion the band has added Eric Matlock (Jellybread) and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Kevin Lynch.