The Lonely Biscuits - "Blue Glass" (video) (premiere)
Nashville alternative rock band the Lonely Biscuits creates a memorable, sing-a-long, jangle pop song with their latest single.
Nashville's the Lonely Biscuits have spent the last couple of years releasing EPs, developing their sound, touring, and playing the festival circuit, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest, and Firefly. The band formed back in 2011 while they were all students at Music City's Belmont University. After all of that hard work, the Lonely Biscuits are set to release their full-length debut album this year.
Before that milestone arrives for the group, they are releasing the new single "Blue Glass", which they created with the help of Cage the Elephant guitarist Nick Bockrath. The tune is a super poppy one for the alternative rock band, with a sing-a-long chorus, jangle pop instrumentation and a melody that stays lodged in your brain.
The Lonely Biscuits tell PopMatters that "Blue Glass" was written during a confusing time when I didn't know where I wanted to go with a lot of things in my life. It's about asking the universe for a sign and getting one, and then having a moment of clarity. The song is one big build, with the verses showing the uncertainty in my life, and the choruses acting as the release where you finally figure out what you should be doing and you go for it. We wanted to capture that feeling of bliss and opening up to change in the recording, and I think we were able to do that with the help of Nick's crazy sounds and some really high pitched backup vocals."
"Blue Glass" releases in conjunction with a new zine, Ordinary Thoughts, curated by the Lonely Biscuit's lead singer Grady Wenrich, the Weeks, Diarrhea Planet, the Wild Reeds, Blank Range, and Okey Dokey, as well as Liza Anne, Liz Cooper, and Wrenne Evans. The Lonely Biscuits are hosting an Ordinary Thoughts release party on Friday 12 January in Nashville at Red Arrow Gallery.