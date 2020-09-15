London Indie-Poppers the Motive Impress on "You" (premiere)
Southwest London's the Motive concoct catchy, indie-pop earworms with breezy melodies, jangly guitars, and hooky riffs, as on their latest single "You".
Southwest London's the Motive concoct catchy, indie-pop earworms that possess breezy melodies, jangly guitars, and hooky riffs. They've already racked up more than 600,000 Spotify streams and have found support from BBC Introducing. The Motive released several singles, including "Rush" and "Talking Underwater", but their latest, "You", is their most accomplished music yet. "You" is a much-needed dose of positivity with a memorable melody and highlights how well this young group can craft a pop tune. The band tell us that it's "the best work from us to date. We're all immensely proud of the tracks and strive to craft more tracks like these in the coming year." We're looking forward to it, and hope than an album isn't far behind.
